Months after Charlotte win, Ross Chastain gives a reality check about Trackhouse Racing: “We’ve been slow”

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain recently spoke about his race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He compared his Watkins Glen performance to his performances before the Coca-Cola 600.

The 32-year-old drives the #1 Chevrolet ZL1 for Track House Racing. He spoke about his recent performance at the Watkins Glen track, where he qualified in fourth place for the race on Sunday. The American driver also spoke about his performance at the Coca-Cola 600, which was held on May 25, where he won after starting the race from last.

While speaking to the media at Watkins Glen, the #1 Chevrolet ZL1 1 driver compared the pace of the car to the pace before the 600. He said:

“The high spot of the 600 is an incredible feat of what we were able to do that whole weekend. Be fast on Saturday — I know we crashed, but I will take some speed if it is at some risk, and it just hasn’t been that way. There has been some risk, but we’ve been slow. Not much different than before the 600.”

Ross Chastain has been inconsistent over the past couple of months. In his last ten races, he has had only two top 10 finishes. He currently sits 14th on the Cup Series table with 544 points to his name.

Ross Chastain expresses his disappointment after P3 finish at Iowa

Ross Chastain was disappointed after his race at Iowa in the NASCAR Xfinity Series despite his P3 finish. He spoke about the problems faced during the last stage of the race.

Chastain drove the #9 Chevrolet Camaro SS for JR Motorsports. He had started the race in 11th place and made up places to sit in third place by the end of stage 1. He had managed to get first place during stage 2. However, he lost two places as he struggled in the final stage of the race.

He finished the race behind Sam Mayer and Jess Love in P2. While in a post-race interview, Ross Chastain told Frontstretch:

"It goes back to the last set of tires we put on and we did some air pressure and just took a lot of the rear grip out of the car on the gas. I was off the gas not on the loud pedal so that's where it went wrong. Um other than that Picker did great. Cory Shay did great."

"Um, you know, bringing a fifth car throughout the year is tough on them. I know. And a lot of working Sundays. So, I'm a competitor. I wanted to win and we didn't do it," he added. (0:37-1:03)

Chastain drove his #1 car at the Iowa Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series on August 3, where he finished the race in 11th place.

