Mooresville Mayor gives clear verdict on Dale Earnhardt’s widow Teresa’s massive $30B data center aspiration

Mooresville Mayor Chris Carney declined to permit Dale Earnhardt's widow, Teresa Earnhardt, to build a $30 billion data centre. According to reports, Teresa Earnhardt partnered with Tract to build the massive data centre facility, but received obstruction from the mayor because the buyer and operator of the facility were unknown.

Mrs. Earnhardt (widowed), who was involved in the racing business, is unlikely to get into running a $30 billion facility. As a result, the names such as Apple, Google, Meta, etc. have come to the forefront. However, it was not clear which of these companies would buy the facility.

Citing this issue, Mayor Carney declined to permit Tract to build the facility at Mooresville, North Carolina. Sharing a statement to the Charlotte Observer, here's what the Mayor said about the facility:

"Every one of us has raised that as our biggest issue because, at the end of the day, even if we really liked the development crew, they’re really not the person we’re going to be married to for the next two or three decades."

"Their model is to get it built and then go find the user, and I guess that’s the way the world likes to work now,” Carney said. “I get that. If I’m Apple, I don’t want to be building a campus. I want somebody to build it for me, and then I can just move in, right?” he further added.

Teresa Earnhardt is a former racing team owner who headed Dale Earnhardt, Inc., a NASCAR team that competed in Busch (now Xfinity) and Truck Series races. However, she no longer owns the team after it merged with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2014.

Dale Earnhardt's widow, Teresa Earnhardt's contracted builder shares statement after being denied permission

Tract, the Denver, Colorado-based builder that Dale Earnhardt's widow, Teresa Earnhardt, paired up with, shared their statement after they were denied permission to build the data center.

Teresa Earnhardt - Source: Imagn

“We are both disappointed and surprised to learn of the Board’s position in this manner,” Tract said in an emailed statement to the Observer through a spokesperson. “In light of this development, we are carefully evaluating our next steps.”

Teresa Earnhardt is the third wife of Dale Earnhardt, who passed away in a tragic racing accident in 2001. She is the mother of Taylor Nicole Earnhardt and the stepmother of Kerry Earnhardt, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

