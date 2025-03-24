“More to come soon”: NASCAR Insider shares her take on potential development on Netflix docu-series

The 2025 NASCAR season is well underway, but there’s still no update on the release date for the second season of Netflix’s Full Speed docu-series. With the premiere slated for April, insider Kelly Crandall hinted that fans can expect an update on the highly anticipated second edition soon.

The first season of NASCAR: Full Speed premiered on January 30 last year, covering the 2023 playoff journey of nine drivers. Produced by Words + Pictures, the series featured five episodes, each running between 44 and 50 minutes. Its release was well-timed, allowing fans to recap the previous season before the Daytona 500.

In October 2024, NASCAR Studios and Words + Pictures announced the formation of Full Speed Entertainment, confirming a second installment of the series. Executive producers Tim Mullen and Jackie Decker later revealed that the new season would premiere in April.

Six races into the 2025 Cup season, there has been no update on the release date of Full Speed Season 2. With its release expected in April, Kelly Crandall confirmed that more details about the second iteration of the series would be available this weekend. She wrote on X:

"For those curious about the expected April release date, there are no updates or a set premiere day for “NASCAR: Full Speed” season 2 on Netflix. But I was told over the weekend more to come soon."

The first season featured playoff drivers Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, and Tyler Reddick. Despite qualifying for the playoffs last season, NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver Chase Elliott is not expected to feature in the second season.

Logano won the championship last season, beating teammate Blaney at the season finale in Phoenix to clinch his third title.

Dale Jr's ally provides an honest preview of NASCAR legend's documentary

Amazon Prime Video's latest documentary on seven-time Cup champion Dale Earnhardt Sr., Earnhardt, is set to premiere on Memorial Day weekend. Dale Jr. previewed the show, revealing that it delves much deeper into his father's personal life than previous documentaries.

Mike Davis, president of Dirty Mo Media and a close ally of Dale Jr., gave an honest preview of the series. Despite working with Junior for over two decades, Davis revealed that the series includes footage and stories he had never seen before. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Hear me, friends. I've worked with this family for more than 2 decades, which is to say I thought I'd seen and heard it all. I thought wrong. This docuseries contains footage I had never seen, stores I had never heard, and depths I never realized. Just wait. #Earnhardt"

On The Dale Jr. Download, the NASCAR Hall of Famer admitted he was surprised by the production crew uncovering rare footage of his grandfather, Ralph Earnhardt, as well as clips from his childhood. The four-part series is set to premiere on Prime Video over Memorial Day weekend.

