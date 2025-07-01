“More toys to come”: Bubba Wallace seeks approval from NASCAR legend for his personal space

Bubba Wallace showcased his new garage setup at his home with a photo on social media. The driver of the #23 teased that there are "more toys" to come for the garage and seeked the approval of NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin regarding the setup.

Wallace shared a photo of his new garage layout. The setup featured three motorcycles, a golf cart with his dog sitting on the front seat, an RV in the background, and an old school car sitting atop a lifted platform.

The 23XI Racing driver teased that the finishing touches are to come and suggested that Martin would like the layout. Here's what Wallace wrote via X:

"I think @markmartin would approve of the new garage layout… more toys to come😉"

In response to Wallace, Martin made his feelings known on the layout. With a one-word response, Martin left no doubt about how he felt about Wallace's garage. He wrote:

"Approved 🔥👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻"

Bubba Wallace is currently 13th in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings. With eight races remaining in the regular season, he sits as the final driver above the playoff cut line by 23 points. Through 18 races, Wallace has recorded three top fives, two stage wins, and posted an average finish of 19.4.

Wallace has two career victories in the Cup Series, both coming with 23XI Racing. He won his first career Cup race at Talladega in October 2021 in a rain-shortened event. Wallace picked up his second career win at the Kansas Speedway back in October 2022. He has made one playoff appearance, which came back in 2023.

Bubba Wallace offers words of encouragement to Daniel Suarez following driver's Trackhouse Racing exit

The NASCAR world was met with some breaking news on Tuesday afternoon (July 1) when Daniel Suarez announced he won't be returning to Trackhouse Racing after the 2025 season. The Mexican-born driver is in his fifth season with the team, where he's won two Cup races and made two playoff appearances.

Bubba Wallace came to the aid of Suarez after he announced his departure on social media. The driver of the #23 expressed how he cares for Suarez and offered encouraging words as he noted there's plenty of racing left in 2025. Here's what Wallace said to Suarez via X:

"😔. Love you amigo. Lots of races left this year. Let’s have some fun!"

Suarez is currently 29th in the Cup Series points standings with eight regular-season races remaining. He's posted one top five and an average finish of 21.4.

Bubba Wallace, meanwhile, is in his eighth full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series. He joined 23XI Racing, co-owned by retired NBA great Michael Jordan and Cup Series star Denny Hamlin, ahead of the 2021 season. Prior to that, Wallace drove for Richard Petty Motorsports in the #43 car.

