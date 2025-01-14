Morgan Bell expresses excitement over husband Christopher Bell’s big win at the Chili Bowl

Christopher Bell kicked off the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals race weekend with a victory in the Race of Champions. His wife, Morgan, expressed excitement over the triumph as her husband got off to a good start.

Bell is a 30-year-old NASCAR Cup Series driver under Joe Gibbs Racing. He got married to Morgan Kemenah in February 2020 ahead of his rookie year in the premier series.

Morgan Bell took to Instagram to reshare her husband's winning moment on Monday's invite-only Chili Bowl race.

"A great way to start the week," Bell wrote in her story.

Morgan Bell's Instagram story - Source: via @mrs.morgan.bell on Instagram

The O'Reilly Auto Parts Race of Champions, held at SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is an invite-only race held on the first day of the weeklong midget racing event, which features renowned dirt racers.

Christopher Bell won the Race of Champions after starting from pole position, beating entrants including fellow NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson. This marked his third victory in the feature race after winning in 2020 and 2021.

The Oklahoma native was trailed by Daison Pursley and Tanner Thorson, with Kyle Larson finishing in seventh, one position ahead of Corey Day.

Morgan joined her husband on stage to accept the award alongside the guys at Keith Kunz Motorsports, the team Christopher Bell drives for at the Chili Bowl.

Bell will return to action on Thursday for the fourth of five preliminary features, the event's qualifying session for Saturday's championship race. His NASCAR and dirt rival, Kyle Larson, already qualified for the main event last Monday.

Christopher Bell shares his thoughts on winning the Race of Champions

After winning the Race of Champions at the Chili Bowl, Christopher Bell spoke with NASCAR Insider Matt Weaver about his race. Bell said he felt comfortable behind the wheel despite previously missing the event due to Joe Gibbs Racing's ban.

The 30-year-old shared:

"That felt pretty normal. I had been making a lot of changes to the car and I felt good. I don't know what else to say. I felt really good. It drove like I needed it to. Track was awesome. You could run low, run high. So, yeah, I was fairly happy there."

The driver added that he had fun after dominating the race from start to finish.

"Yeah, and just being able to move around and run different lines. It was a good test because the bottom was good early. The top came in, the bottom got really hard to hit, so I had to get practice running up on the berm and making sure I was in the right core of the racetrack. It was fun," Bell mentioned.

JGR lifting the ban allowed its drivers like Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs to enter the Chili Bowl Nationals. The team implemented the ban to prevent its drivers from sustaining injuries while racing outside NASCAR.

Bell will get back in the No. 20 Toyota Camry for the 2025 Cup Series season, which will commence in the Daytona 500 on February 16.

