“Most aggressive guys go to the front”: HMS star Kyle Larson comes clean on ‘stepping the line’ at Atlanta

Former Cup Series champion Kyle Larson recently shared his thoughts on his performance in the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Monday, February 24. After starting 17th, Larson battled through the field to secure a third-place finish, bouncing back from a disappointing result in the Daytona 500.

The #5 driver believes that while he is generally a very aggressive driver, he lacks that approach at Speedways. Moreover, Larson also pointed out that his aggression at Atlanta ultimately played a role in securing his strong third-place finish (via Hendrick Motorsports on X):

"I feel like some others might say otherwise of me, but I do feel like I'm really aggressive at most tracks. I feel like at speedways, I'm not. I feel like I watch Joey, Cindric, Blaney, William, Bubba, you (Corey LaJoie), Ricky. The most aggressive guys out there are the ones that go to the front. That's what I think I need to get better at. Obviously, I stepped the line a little bit yesterday," Kyle Larson said.

While Larson secured a P3 finish, the result came after NASCAR threw a late caution flag—a decision that sparked controversy. A similar multi-car wreck occurred in the Xfinity Series race, but officials chose not to wave the yellow flag, drawing criticism over the same.

Kyle Larson is among the top contenders in the NASCAR Cup Series. Now in his 11th full-time season, he has amassed 29 wins and 21 poles across nearly 370 starts. His most dominant season came in 2021 when he captured 10 victories on his way to securing the championship.

He put on an impressive show in the 2024 season, piloting the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. With six wins and 15 top-five finishes, he showcased both skill and consistency throughout the year. Despite his strong performance, his championship bid came to an end in the Round of 8, falling short of the title.

Kyle Larson doubles down on Indy 500-Coke 600 attempt for May 2025: "I really want to do it again"

Kyle Larson attempted the double last season, starting with the Indy 500 for Arrow McLaren before heading to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600. However, rain cut the race short, preventing him from fully completing the grueling 1,100-mile challenge.

Speaking with Bob Pockrass on FOX, Larson admitted he doesn’t feel like he 'technically' accomplished the feat and is eager for another chance to make it happen.

"Last year, I took the training and the health more serious than I had ever taken anything before," Larson said. "And it was good to live through the 500. I felt fresh afterwards and felt confident. I felt totally fine for 600 miles [if I could run them]."

"I really want to do it again because I didn't technically get to do it. I want to do the double, what it would be like to run 1,100 miles," he added.

The next race in the Cup Series is scheduled for 2nd March at 3:30 PM Eastern time. Catch the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA live on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM.

