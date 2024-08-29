“Most iconic ride in NASCAR history” - Fans react as Richard Petty shows off his legendary racecar 

Fans reacted to a sneak peek into Richard Petty's refurbished 1970 Plymouth/Pontiac Superbird. From 1958 to 1992, the iconic #43 Petty Enterprises machine got the legendary driver 192 of his record-winning 200 wins in the arena of NASCAR.

Petty, also known as 'The King', was born on July 2, 1937, in Randleman, North Carolina. He started his racing career at the age of 21. Throughout his career, Petty amassed seven championships (tied with Jimmie Johnson and the late Dale Earnhardt Sr.), besides winning 200 races in NASCAR's top-tier racing series which includes seven victories in the crown jewel Daytona 500. He also holds the record for winning the most number of races (27) in a single season (1967).

The 87-year-old NASCAR legend recently posted a picture of his race-winning car on X and said:

"Look who's back!"

Several fans reacted to Petty's ride with one naming it the "most iconic ride" in the history of NASCAR.

"Maybe the best and most iconic ride in NASCAR history!" the fan said.

Another fan wondered if Petty would drive it during this weekend's race at Darlington Raceway.

"Amazing, King! You going to burn some rubber at Darlington? 🏁🙌🏻" said the fan.

Check out other reactions to Petty's legendary car below:

"That's a beauty," a fan wrote.

"The legend😍. That car is a national treasure and proof that you didn't need a bunch of computers to go over 200. Just some big balls and a lot of horsepower. I'm gonna have to stop by and visit the museum when I move back home to Carolina," said another.

"That is a piece of racing history!" another fan wrote.

Petty retired in October 1991, at the age of 54. His last race was at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 1992. Although Petty doesn't race anymore, he remains involved in the sport to this day as a team ambassador of Legacy Motor Club, a Cup Series team co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Jimmie Johnson. He also owns Petty's Garage, a car modification shop in Level Cross, North Carolina.

Richard Petty's son thanks Coca-Cola Racing for recent honor

The Petty family boasts a glorious tradition at Daytona International Speedway. Richard Petty's father Lee Petty won the inaugural Daytona 500 in 1959. Petty himself has three wins in the Firecrackers 400 (now known as the Coke Zero Sugar 400) at the 2.950-mile racetrack. Petty's brother Maurice has eight wins in the Daytona 500 as an engine builder.

Petty and his son, eight-time race winner and NASCAR analyst Kyle Petty were named the Grand Marshals of last week's race at Daytona International Speedway. Kyle Petty's cousins, Timmy, Mark, and Ritchie Petty were also present at the racetrack.

Thanking Coca-Cola for having his family at the racetrack, Kyle put up a few pictures from the race day on his official X account, and captioned them:

"Coke Zero 400 photo dump. Really cool to share it all with my cousins Timmy, Ritchie and Mark and their families. Thanks to @cocacolaracing for having us!"

NASCAR is now all set to host the final event of the regular season, i.e., the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 1, 6 PM ET onwards. Fans can watch the 367-lap event on USA and NBC Sports. Radio updates will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

