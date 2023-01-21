Create

Motorsports icon and former NASCAR driver Travis Pastrana set to attempt Daytona 500 with 23XI Racing

By Yash Soni
Modified Jan 21, 2023 09:41 PM IST
NASCAR XFINITY &amp; Camping World Truck Series Testing - Charlotte
Travis Pastrana is all set to participate in Daytona 500

Travis Pastrana, the motorsports icon and former NASCAR driver, has proven to be an all-round contender who is ready for any challenge. He has had huge success with everything from supercross bikes to rally cars.

Pastrana recently announced that he will attempt to race at the iconic Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway on 19 February, 2023. He will drive the third entry fielded by Denny Hamlin and the Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing team with sponsorship from Black Rifle Coffee. He will drive the #67 Toyota Camry and Eric Phillips will serve as crew chief.

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙖𝙣. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙮𝙩𝙝. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙙.@DAYTONA 500 is a bucket list item for @TravisPastrana!😤#TeamToyota #ForwardTogether | @blckriflecoffee https://t.co/czLE7mUpFn

He will be battling for one of the four open spots in the 65th Daytona 500 alongside seven-time Cup Series Jimmie Johnson, Chandler Smith, Zane Smith, and Austin Hill. So, it will not be an easy task for him.

In a statement, Pastrana said:

“I’m thrilled at the chance to race in the Daytona 500. It’s the one event every year that all my friends and family come together to watch at our buddy Dale’s house and it’s an event I’ve wanted to race my entire life. My first supercross win came at Daytona when I was 16 years old, and I qualified third at Daytona for the Xfinity series in 2013.
"I’m confident the 23XI team will give me a car that belongs in the show and truly believe I have the skills to get it there. It was very important for me to put my best foot forward and I’m happy to undertake this endeavor with the 23XI Toyota team.”

“I’m looking forward” - Travis Pastrana on running NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500

Travis Pastrana is not new to NASCAR racing as he had 42 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, running the full-time season in 2013. His best finish came at Richmond Raceway, finishing in ninth place and earning a pole position at Talladega Superspeedway. He most recently competed part-time in the Camping World Truck Series in 2020.

Travis Pastrana will attempt to qualify for the #DAYTONA500 with @23XIRacing.MORE: bit.ly/3ZT13Fg https://t.co/A7ZteWMr8W

Pastrana said:

“They are always competitive at superspeedways, so I know we will be strong when we get to Daytona. All my friends, family, and long-lost relatives plan to be there and I’m looking forward to sharing the moment with all my fans and my partners at Black Rifle Coffee Company, too.”

Watch Travis Pastrana in action when the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series kicks off at the iconic Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on 19 February, 2023.

