Motorsports veteran Max Papis backs Kevin Harvick’s ‘thrown to the wolves’ remark after Katherine Legge’s tough Cup debut

Kevin Harvick didn’t hold back when discussing Katherine Legge’s struggles in her Cup Series debut at Phoenix Raceway. Legge’s race ended early after spinning out in Stage 3 of the Shriners Children’s 500. Recently, motorsports veteran Max Papis backed Harvick’s sentiments, echoing his concerns about the challenges Legge faced.

Kevin Harvick, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion, is widely recognized as one of the sport’s greatest drivers. Over his storied career, he made more than 800 Cup Series starts, earning 60 victories, including a Daytona 500 win. Beyond the Cup level, Harvick excelled in the Xfinity Series, winning two championships, and clinched the 2020 regular-season title.

Katherine Legge's path to her Cup Series debut was possibly one of the quickest transitions any motorsports athlete has attempted in NASCAR's top division. However, Harvick believes that her rapid entry into stock car racing ultimately hindered her performance.

"She was really thrown to the wolves in this situation. She's in the worst car and showing up to Phoenix in a Cup car that she's never driven. Not a lot of NASCAR experience," Harvick said on the Happy Hour podcast

Extending on the former Cup Series champion's views, veteran motorsports athlete Max Papis shared Happy Hour's post on X, and wrote:

"Totally agree with @KevinHarvick … and I can talk from personal experience . Nascar on an oval was the most un-natural therefore difficult thing I ever did in my entire career . Both @h3lio and @katherinelegge are great racers but stock car is a different animal…. I will go more in depth in my next #espressowithmax

A similar incident occurred in the Daytona 500 this season when IndyCar driver Helio Castroneves made his debut through the new OEP rule, under Trachouse's name. His debut in the Great American Race came to an untimely end after an on-track incident.

Kevin Harvick and Max Papis highlighted key concerns about allowing drivers from other motorsport disciplines to compete in the Cup Series. Harvick, the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver, emphasized the need for greater accountability from both the athletes and NASCAR to ensure a smoother and more competitive racing experience.

Kevin Harvick raises eyebrows with blunt verdict on Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR future

Kevin Harvick recently made his feelings known on three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin's future in stock car racing. Despite being one of the most decorated drivers on the grid, a Cup Series title still eludes the JGR driver. Furthermore, his recent performances have kept him away from winning races too, raising questions about his future in NASCAR.

Recently, the 49-year-old California native expressed his concern for Hamlin's future in the sport.

"I've been in that position that Denny is in. When you know that number is clicking down and you're going through another race that you had an opportunity to win, it's not always that we have next year, right? And Denny's running out of opportunities to not only win a championship, but to win races," Kevin Harvick said[19:48 onwards]

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will return to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Sunday. It remains to be seen if Denny Hamlin can win his first race of the season.

