Motorsports veteran Max Papis gets real on William Byron’s growing stature among NASCAR legends

Max Papis discussed William Byron’s victory in the 2025 Daytona 500 during his "Espresso with Max" video on X. William Byron, at just 25, took home his second win in NASCAR’s most prestigious race. His calm, strategic approach proved to be a significant asset on one of the most challenging tracks in racing.

Max, in his typical style, gave Byron a nod for achieving "something unique," but he didn't miss a beat in reminding everyone that Byron's still just getting started. With only 254 NASCAR starts, Byron has already shown he can hang with the big guns and win consistently at a high level.

When you stack him up against seasoned veterans like Joey Logano, who's been in 560 races, Denny Hamlin with 600, and Kyle Larson with 350, it's clear why Max was so impressed with Byron's potential. In his video on X, Max revealed it's just a matter of time before Byron hits his stride.

"So, he's rising. He's still going. And think how awesome William will be when you reach that number. When you reach 300, 400," Max predicts on X.

William Byron’s back-to-back victory in Daytona came with three wins and 13 top 5 positions in the 2024 NASCAR season. This indicates his ability to perform under pressure and in high-stakes scenarios. This win isn’t just a one-off for the No. 24 of Hendrick Motorsports but part of a larger narrative of Byron’s steady climb in the NASCAR ranks.

NASCAR: DAYTONA 500 - Source: Imagn

"Obviously some good fortune" - William Byron on handling the Daytona 500 pressure

The Daytona 500, often referred to as the “Super Bowl of Racing,” isn’t just a race; it’s a test of both strategy and nerve. As Max pointed out in his video, the race is about more than just speed. It’s about timing, positioning and avoiding unnecessary risks.

William Byron, with his composed demeanor, showed he could handle the pressure, taking control when it mattered most. After the race, Byron revealed how lucky he was to grab his second Daytona 500 win and also his instincts to make it happen.

"Yeah, obviously some good fortune, but just trusted my instincts on the last lap there. I felt like they were getting squirrelly on the bottom and I was honestly going to go third lane regardless because I was probably sixth coming down the back...Just obviously fortunate that it worked out in our favor," William Byron said after the Sunday's race (via official broadcast).

In a race where things can change in an instant, Byron’s ability to stay calm while making critical decisions was key to his success.

Meanwhile, William Byron became just the fifth driver to win back-to-back Daytona 500s, joining a rare group. Is it luck, or is it Byron’s ability to read the race and go for it when the opportunity presents itself? It’s a bit of both.

Byron's got one of NASCAR's big wins under his belt now, but the real test starts here. Consistency is what sets the legends apart in NASCAR. Winning Daytona is huge, but sustaining that performance all season? That’s another level.

If Byron keeps improving, who knows how many more wins he’ll rack up? For NASCAR fans, this is just the opening act of what's shaping up to be a thrilling career.

