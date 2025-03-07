Motorsports veteran Max Papis reveals the challenges open-wheel drivers face in NASCAR

Max Papis recently shared his thoughts about the difficulties open-wheel drivers encounter when transitioning to NASCAR stock car racing. Several drivers, including Juan Pablo Montoya, Dario Franchitti, and Papis himself, have competed in the NASCAR Cup Series. Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Hélio Castroneves made his NASCAR Cup debut last month at Daytona, where he finished 39th.

Ad

Max Papis is a veteran of multiple motorsport disciplines. With experience in Le Mans 24 Hours, F1, and Champ Car before making his own switch to stock car racing, Papis has firsthand knowledge of the unique learning curve involved. The Italian driver currently competes in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.

Former NASCAR & open wheel driver took to X to discuss why open wheel drivers often struggle driving stock cars in his “Espresso with Max” show. One of the primary challenges, Papis noted, is the use of the brake pedal. He explained the difference in how open-wheel and stock car drivers use the brake pedal, particularly on oval tracks vs. road courses.

Ad

Trending

“Open-wheel guys used to use the brake as a stopping mechanism, so let me try to be a little bit more technical on this. When I joined stock car, the feeling was really strange; the brake pedal was really long or soft, and I understood why.” Papis said.

“It's because the stock car guys, they use the brake on an oval mainly as what I call the right-hand control, so what it means is the brake is not really used to stop the car, but it's used more to set the car up into the corner. That's why when we go to a road course, open-wheel sports car drivers are usually better because the brake we use it as a stopping mechanism, the 55-year-old continued.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several open-wheel stars have made the jump to NASCAR with mixed results. However, drivers like Juan Pablo Montoya found success after years of adjustment, while others, such as Dario Franchitti, struggled to fully adapt.

Katherine Legge is the most recent open-wheel driver who is set to make her first appearance in the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

How had Max Papis performed in NASCAR?

The Italian driver has had an ordinary NASCAR career, competing across all three national series between 2006 and 2013. Even though he has never won in NASCAR, he was known for his adaptability as an open-wheel driver transitioning to stock cars.

Ad

Ad

Max Papis made 36 starts in the Cup Series, mostly for Germain Racing, with a best finish of P8 at Watkins Glen International in 2009—a road course where his background gave him an edge.

In the Xfinity Series, Max Papis made 14 starts, primarily on road courses, and earned his best finish of runner-up at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in 2010. In addition, he has four top-five finishes in the series. Whereas in the Truck Series, he made 45 starts, securing a career-best finish of sixth at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in 2013 with NTS Motorsports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback