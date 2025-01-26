“Moving in the right direction”: Connor Zilisch shares an update with ‘4 hours to go’ amid the 18-year-old’s Rolex 24 stint

One of NASCAR’s top prospects, Connor Zilisch, participated in the ongoing 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona, the endurance sports car race at Daytona International Speedway. Zilisch took to his official X account on Sunday (January 26) to share an update about his Rolex 24 stint as the event approached its final hours.

The 18-year-old drove the #91 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R Trackhouse by TF Sport in the GTD Pro class, an entry fielded by NASCAR Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks. He teamed up with Australian Supercars champions Scott McLaughlin, NASCAR Cup Series rookie Shane van Gisbergen, and Ben Keating to share the #91 entry.

On X, NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie-to-be Zilisch reflected on the intensity and excitement of endurance racing as Trackhouse Racing is gaining momentum at seventh place in the GTD Pro class with teammate McLaughlin currently in the car.

“4 hours to go, P7 and moving in the right direction. @smclaughlin93 in the car now and I’ll be in for a triple stint to bring it home👊🏼This is where it gets fun” Zilisch wrote.

As there are still four hours left in the race, which means Trackhouse can hope to climb more spots in the standings.

Connor Zilisch and his teammate Keating both have already won Rolex watches in this prestigious IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship series opener.

Connor Zilisch excited for his rookie NASCAR Xfinity Series season with JR Motorsports

NASCAR rising star has been making his name in the motorsports world with his impressive performance in multiple racing disciplines early in his career. He is now gearing up for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series season with Dale Earnhardt Jr.-co-owned JR Motorsports (JRM) in 2025.

Connor Zilisch is confident about his rookie Xfinity season and excited to start his NASCAR career with championship-winning JRM.

Expressing his optimism ahead of his full-time NASCAR debut, Zilisch said (via Frontstretch):

“So excited for this year, JR Motorsports. Obviously, it's a great place to be. You know, a lot of champions have gone through that building. So, I'm excited to get that chance to race with them and looking forward to it.” [6:12]

Connor Zilisch will drive the #88 Chevy in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity season, starting at Daytona International Speedway on February 15. In addition to that, he will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut behind the wheel of #87 Trackhouse Racing in March at Circuit of The Americas (COTA).

