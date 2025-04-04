'Mr. Excitement' Jimmy Spencer gets a first look at Cole Custer’s Darlington throwback tribute

The next race in the NASCAR Cup Series calendar takes place at the Darlington Raceway, where drivers like Cole Custer will be showing up to the track with their cars decked-out in throwback liveries. Custer will have his #41 car covered in a paint scheme that pays homage to former NASCAR driver Jimmy Spencer's livery from his time driving for Travis Carter Enterprises.
Spencer, who is also known as 'Mr. Excitement', got a chance to check out the #41 car ahead of its debut at the Darlington race this weekend.
The Haas Factory Team took to its X (formerly Twitter) account to post a video of Cole Custer and Jimmy Spencer on the shop floor as Custer gave the former driver a look at the throwback paint scheme. Spencer admitted that they only used the livery for one year, and getting a look at the updated take on his livery was nostalgic:
"Look at that car, brings back memories."
Mr. Excitement spent time walking around the garage floor, but was mostly fixated on the car. The former Cup Series driver admitted that they should have won races with the car. This was also the first time that Spencer got to take a closer look at a Next Gen car, and was completely impressed by it.
"First time I've seen one, I mean, they look good," the former driver said.
Jimmy Spencer competed in the Cup Series from 1989 to 2006, during which time he scored two race wins, 28 Top-fives, and 80 Top 10 finishes. Racing in the Xfinity Series, Spencer achieved 12 wins, along with 44 Top-fives and 93 Top-10s.
Cole Custer, the 2023 Xfinity Series Champion, heads into the race this weekend having yet to score a Top 10 finish this season. Custer drives the singular HFT charter at the Cup Level, rejoining the team this year for his first full-time stint since 2022.
Cole Custer opens up about the big wins in his NASCAR career
In a video shared to his Instagram account earlier today, Cole Custer gave his fans a look at the front room of his house where he displays the trophies and photographs of his successes during his NASCAR career. One of the photos he has on his wall is from the day of his first Cup Series race win, which he achieved at the Kentucky Speedway in 2020. Speaking about that day, Custer talked about the unreal feeling of the moment:
"Winning that first race, I mean, that was just such a surreal day."
Another moment that's been memorialized in his house is from the day he won the Xfinity Series championship:
"Obviously that was a big day for us to finally win the Xfinity Championship, and you know, being able to complete that in the top three series was really cool and a special day and a special group."
The Goodyear 400, taking place at the Darlington Raceway, will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 6th.