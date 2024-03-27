NASCAR fans were recently greeted with surprising news of Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing parting ways with cherished sponsor DoorDash.

The decision was initially intended for the end of the previous season. Fans braced for the impact, expressing their reactions to this surprising twist in the racing narrative and wrote:

"They meant to do it at the end of last season, but much like the delivery, it got delayed."

"They decided to deliver to another house first," wrote another fan.

"atleast 23xi didnt stea a few bites," a third fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions:

In 2021, Wallace made a significant move from RPM to the newly established 23XI Racing, co-owned by Denny Hamlin and NBA icon Michael Jordan.

Transitioning with him were several of his previous sponsors to the North Carolina-based team, including DoorDash, an online food procurement platform. DoorDash had been a sponsor for Wallace during his time with RPM and continued to support his endeavors with 23XI Racing.

"The only one I won't watch is Texas," says Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace currently drives for 23XI Racing, piloting the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE in the NASCAR Cup Series. Wallace diligently studies his races, except for one track where he faces challenges.

Despite his consistent efforts, his performance on this circuit remains a puzzle. This raises questions about the complexities of the NASCAR competition and the persistence required for success.

Lucky Dog on Track - NASCAR Edition highlighted on X (formerly Twitter) Bubba Wallace's steadfast dedication to race analysis with the caption:

"Bubba Wallace's commitment to studying his races is unwavering, except for one track."

Wallace avoids watching races at Texas Motor Speedway. He informed Frontstretch's Stephen Stumpf that his plan involves reviewing all races from 2023 as part of his preparation for 2024, except the Texas Motor Speedway race.

"The only one I won't watch is Texas [Motor Speedway]. Everything else I watch if I crash out lap one, I'll watch it. I won't watch Texas," said Wallace.

Wallace's notable achievements include finishing as the highest-ranking African-American driver in the Daytona 500 in 2018 and 2022, winning the 2017 U.S. Short Track Nationals Super Late Model 100, and being the first African-American to win in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2014.

Bubba Wallace has also earned awards such as the 2010 K&N Pro Series East Rookie of the Year and the 2008 UARA-Stars Late Model Series Rookie of the Year.