“My back hurts just looking”: Chase Briscoe shares the photo of a couch he ‘slept on for years’ after locking Championship 4 spot 

Chase Briscoe, who has entered the NASCAR Cup Series championship 4 for the first time this season, recently reacted to a photo of the infamous couch he slept on for four years before making his NASCAR Xfinity debut in 2018.Briscoe moved in with his friend and World of Outlaws sprint car series videographer Ross Wece's apartment in Concord, North Carolina, in 2014. The Mitchell, Indiana, native had moved south and shared the space with fellow Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell. Briscoe said he alternated between the couch and an air mattress while volunteering at race shops.Ross Wece thanked Jeff Gluck for giving a shout-out to the couch at The Teardown this week and shared the couch's long history after his parents bought it in 1980 in Illinois.&quot;The couch I slept on for years at @RossWece's place. My back hurts just looking at this thing again. 😂&quot; Chase Briscoe replied on X.Briscoe got his NASCAR break in the ARCA Menards Series when Kerry Scherer of Cunningham Motorsports called with a test opportunity. He then claimed the ARCA Menards Series in his debut season.Fast-forward to Sunday (October 19, 2025), Briscoe drove his No. 19 Toyota to an overtime win in the Round of 8 playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway. He made a last-lap pass and joined teammate Denny Hamlin in the final title round.&quot;It's not hit me&quot; - Chase Briscoe on Championship 4 spot after 'team effort'Chase Briscoe made his winning move on the final lap as Ty Gibbs pushed him through the pack at the 2.66-mile oval. He edged out Todd Gilliland by just 0.145 seconds and earned his spot in the Championship 4 for the first time in his 5-year Cup Series career.Briscoe started on the front row after qualifying in second place behind Michael McDowell and led only 16 laps. But he timed his push to perfection in the frantic final restart. It was also Briscoe's first win on a superspeedway.&quot;I would not have won that race without Ty (Gibbs). Just an amazing team effort. I can't believe I won a superspeedway race. I haven't done it any level anywhere. Just an unbelievable atmosphere. It's not hit me. We're going to Phoenix,&quot; Chase Briscoe said (via NBC Sports).Briscoe joined Joe Gibbs Racing after Stewart-Haas Racing shut down at the end of the last Cup season. The 30-year-old has reached the playoffs twice (2022 and 2024) with SHR but never made past the Round of 8.Meanwhile, the final race of this round at Martinsville Speedway is scheduled for this weekend (October 26) before the season finale at Phoenix next month.