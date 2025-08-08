“My car was broken into last night”: NASCAR star and model Toni Breidinger issues a public plea to help locate her personal belongings

  • NASCAR
By Hiten Dutta
Published Aug 08, 2025 16:57 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR: Truck Series - Qualifying - Source: Imagn

Toni Breidinger has issued a public plea to those in the Ithaca, New York area asking for help locating her personal belongings. The NASCAR star's personal suitcase was stolen from her car.

Breidinger competes full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and has also been making waves around the world of fashion and modelling. She is already an icon in NASCAR as the first Arab-American woman in the sport.

The 26-year-old shared a post on X with the news of her belongings being stolen and issued a plea asking the public to help locate them.

"Anyone in the Ithaca NY area! My car was broken into last night, and my suitcase was stolen. It’s a custom Tumi suitcase with TB on it. Inside were personal items, including my 818 and Coach suits. If you happen to see a suitcase or my racing stuff that’s being sold on Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, Craigslist, or anywhere else, please send me the link," Toni Breidinger wrote via X.
The post included details about all the stuff that was stolen from her car and a plea to inform her if anyone were to find the stuff being sold online. On the other hand, Breidinger finished 27th during the last Truck Series race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway and will be back in action this weekend for the race at Watkins Glen.

Toni Breidinger was courtside during Indiana Fever Game

NASCAR Star driver Toni Breidinger had time off last weekend and was thus seen enjoying the Indiana Fever in action from courtside on August 1. The 26-year-old driver sported an all black outfit for the game. She was spotted alongside Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia Bryant, as well as blogger Giovanna Ramos.

The Dallas Wings shared a post from the game, featuring Breidinger. The Fever ultimately came out on top 88-78.

While Briendinger has achieved some marquee brand collaborations and partnerships like 818 Tequila, Coach, and Victoria's Secret, she has made it clear that her main focus is on NASCAR racing.

"I was definitely a racer before anything. That was definitely my passion. I’ve been lucky enough to be able to do modeling to help support that passion. But at the end of the day, I definitely consider myself a racer. That’s what I grew up doing and that’s the career I’ve always wanted do to," Toni Breidinger said via Kevin Baxter of the LA Times.

The driver currently finds herself ranked 22nd in the NASCAR Truck Series, driving for the Tricon Garage. She has scored 200 points in 16 races so far.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
