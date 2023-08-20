“My confidence is high”- Kyle Busch not letting recent setbacks affect his fortunes

As the NASCAR Cup Series hurtles towards the playoffs, Kyle Busch finds himself grappling with a recent downturn in form that has raised eyebrows among fans and pundits alike.

The 38-year-old driver began the season on a high note. But has encountered a string of setbacks in his recent races, casting a shadow over his championship aspirations.

In the last five races, Busch's performance has been a mix of frustration and fleeting success. Notably, he suffered two DNF outcomes in Michigan and New Hampshire, dealing a blow to his momentum. A 36th-place finish in Indianapolis, followed by a 21st-place finish in Pocono, only added to his woes.

He managed to clinch a third-place finish in the Cup Series race at Richmond. However, it wasn't enough to prevent him from slipping to the 11th spot in the points table.

With just two races remaining before the highly anticipated playoffs commence, the recent inconsistencies in Kyle Busch's performance have ignited concerns among fans and experts alike.

The Richard Childress Racing driver is no stranger to the pressures of competition. The abrupt shift in his fortunes, though, has sparked speculation about his ability to regain his earlier momentum and contend for the championship title.

In a recent press conference ahead of the Cup Series race at Watkins Glen, Busch addressed the concerns surrounding his performance with characteristic candor. When questioned about his current confidence level, he offered a reassuring perspective.

"My confidence is high. I like the group and the stuff that we do and the philosophies and the ideas and what we learnt and all of that stuff. It's all really good," Busch asserted.

Kyle Busch talks explains what struggle means to him

Acknowledging the challenges he has faced, Busch emphasized the importance of coming together as a team to overcome obstacles.

He alluded to the team's concerted efforts to learn from their mistakes and adapt their strategies accordingly. Speaking about his race at the New Hampshire circuit, the Richard Childress Racing driver admitted:

"Loudon we struggle. We missed that one, we completely missed the boat on that one."

"But then we had a full-fledged effort and work in Sim and everywhere else on what we can do to figure out Richmond to not have that same thing happen again, and we had a solid race in Richmond and we finished third."

Kyle Busch's optimistic tone reflected a sense of progress and a willingness to address the challenges head-on. The driver continued:

"To me, the struggles have kind of been the 'stop the bleeding pieces'. Just the stuff out of our control that kind of keeps happening. Some of it was in our control, for instance Pocono."

As the NASCAR Cup Series playoff approaches, it remains to be seen if Kyle Busch will be able to get back to his shell in time ahead of crucial races.