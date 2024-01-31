"My dad was everything I wanted to be" - Ross Chastain talks about his NASCAR story on Netflix’s docuseries

In the recently released NASCAR docu-series by Netflix, Cup Series driver Ross Chastain dwelled into his life story and his journey from an eighth-generation watermelon farmer to a NASCAR superstar.

After much hype surrounding the Drive To Survive-esque NASCAR documentary, Netflix released its brand new series "NASCAR: Full Speed" on Tuesday, January 30. The show features Cup Series superstars like Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Joey Logano and other playoff drivers.

In the third episode of the docu-series, fans were introduced to the driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, Ross Chastain, also known affectionately as "Watermelon Man." The 31-year-old Cup driver dwelled into his personal life, reminiscing his early days growing up in a family of watermelon farmers.

Ross Chastain said:

"I grew up an eight-generation watermelon farmer. I never thought I wanted to be an astronaut, or the president, or anything else."

For Chastain, the pivotal figure in his journey was his father, Ralph. He said:

"My dad was everything that I wanted to be."

After making his Cup Series debut in 2017, Ross Chastain has amassed a total of four victories. The 31-year-old Florida native is set to enter his third season piloting the Trackhouse No. 1.

Ross Chastain on Trackhouse Racing's prospects for the 2024 season

After a fairly successful 2023 season for Chastain which included two wins, the 31-year-old enters 2024 filled with optimism surrounding Trackhouse Racing's odds for the next season.

Speaking to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, he said:

"I know my group, I know our processes. As we continue to evolve, we've sustained a second year and we're playing on our third."

"All we ask for is a chance to contend, a chance to go and compete. As long as we have a chance, I do," he added.

Chastain acknowledged the ambitious vision of Trackhouse Racing's owner, Justin Marks. He emphasized the broader perspective of the team beyond the traditional Cup setting. The 31-year-old said:

"For me Trackhouse has always been something I think of in a lot bigger picture. We are one spoke of that wheel, were one tire of that race car for Trackhouse."

He added:

"Justin (Marks)' vision has always been bigger than just a Cup team, which seems wild to me because that's about as big as my mind can think."