While talking to the reporters at the Iowa Speedway recently, Kyle Busch revealed how he felt about his contemporaries like Martin Truex Jr. leaving the Cup Series arena. Iowa Speedway is just hours away from hosting a NASCAR Cup Series race for the first time. The Richard Childress Racing driver will start seventh in Sunday's race.

Busch is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. Besides 63 Cup race wins, he also holds the record for most wins in both the Xfinity (102), and the truck series(66). The racer has a combined 231 victories in all three national racing series of NASCAR, which includes victories in prestigious races like the Coca-Cola 600 and the Southern 500.

Nevertheless, the 39-year-old realizes that he is slowly nearing his retirement, just like his former JGR teammate, Martin Truex Jr. Speaking to Frontstretch, Busch reflected on Truex Jr.'s retirement saying:

"It's weird, but it's evolution, I guess, of how this sport happens. I mean, Jeff Gordon came in 22, 23, and left at 43 something...I'm not too far behind; I know. My days are numbered."

Check out Kyle Busch's comments below (starting from 4:40):

It has been over two decades since Busch was ushered into the arena of NASCAR. He started in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series as the replacement driver for Nathan Haseleu behind the wheel of the number 99 Roush Fenway Racing Mustang. Busch switched to Hendrick Motorsports as a development driver in 2003.

The following year, Busch recorded five wins in the NASCAR Busch Series (now known as Xfinity Series) as a part-timer for HMS. His first start as a full-time driver in a national series race was in 2005. Busch used to drive the number 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports back then.

Busch left HMS in 2007 and joined Joe Gibbs Racing, where he spent the next 15 years of his glorious career. The Mooresville native returned to driving Chevrolets by joining Richard Childress Racing last year.

"Anything's possible"- Kyle Busch keeps Joe Gibbs Racing rumors alive

A rumor has been around lately that Kyle Busch could return to his old team, which is Joe Gibbs Racing at some point in the future. However, no official statements have been made yet that confirm the rumor.

Interestingly, Busch said that he is ready to go back to his previous team if they welcome him. Furthermore, the veteran racer said that he would even consider joining Hendrick Motorsports if things turn out that way. In the previous interview, Busch reflected on returning to Joe Gibbs Racing, saying:

"I would say anything's possible, always. If I was welcomed, I would go back. If Hendrick (Motorsports) welcomed me, I would go back."

Busch added:

"But right now, I'm at RCR with my group of guys, and the deal that I have right now (is) in place. So we're trying to work and build this program and make RCR great again".

Busch is currently on his second full season with Richard Childress Racing and is expected to come back next year as the driver of the number 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. With 10 races to go till the postseason, he stands 15th in the Cup Series point standings with 380 points.

