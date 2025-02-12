“My ego could not handle looking that good”: Austin Cindric gets real about shaving his moustache

Austin Cindric made it clear to his fans why he had to shave off his mustache. The Team Penske driver's mustached look was called “Autimidator” by NASCAR fans.

Austin Cindric, a rising star in the NASCAR Cup Series, is set to tackle his fourth season behind the wheel of the #2 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Team Penske in 2025. Cindric made waves early in his Cup Series career, capturing the coveted 2022 Daytona 500 victory in his rookie season. Beyond the Cup Series, he also secured the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship.

Cindric initially grew the mustache for a new look and "for the memes," but after receiving entertaining reviews, he decided to shave it off and revert to his normal appearance. He had posted a video of him shaving off the mustache on X.

Trending

"Did it for the memes and a new profile pic. The reviews were highly entertaining. Happy to have my face back," Austin Cindric wrote.

Expand Tweet

The 26-year-old addressed the question as to why he shaved it on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and said:

“My ego could not handle looking that good.”

Expand Tweet

Following a 2024 campaign highlighted by a win at the World Wide Technology Raceway and a playoff appearance, Cindric will be hoping to build consistency and solidify his position within the ultra-competitive Cup Series.

Expand Tweet

With a new Freightliner paint scheme, Cindric will strive to improve on his 19.9 average finish from last season.

Penske’s Austin Cindric made his honest feelings known after coming home “smelling like champagne” amid his Rolex 24 stint

Austin Cindric talks with reporters during Media Day for the Daytona 500 - Source: Imagn

Austin Cindric, driving for Ford Multimatic Motorsports, secured a podium finish at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, placing third in the GTD Pro class and 19th overall. He stepped in to replace the injured Ben Barker, teaming up with Mike Rockenfeller and Sebastian Priaulx in the #64 Ford Mustang GT3. Following the race, Cindric expressed his pride and excitement on X, noting that he was "smelling like champagne" after the impressive endurance racing stint.

“Any day you come home from the race track smelling like champagne is a good one. Podium @Rolex24Hours for us on car #64! Awesome to be there for such a big day for Ford Mustang, and watch some top-shelf driving by my teammates to close the race. Great way to start the year!” Cindric wrote.

Expand Tweet

He emphasized the positive start to his racing year with the 24 Hours at Daytona race, before diving into the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series season. Team Penske also secured a victory, with Felipe Nasr outdueling his teammate, Matt Campbell, in the final 22 minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"