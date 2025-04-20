“My fans don’t care either”: When Chase Elliott responded cheekily to Denny Hamlin’s sharp comment on his followers

A cheeky exchange between Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin sparked conversation in the NASCAR world back in 2021. During a media interaction around the time of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Denny Hamlin was asked about fans booing him at races.

His answer was sharp, and a straightforward shot at Chase Elliott’s fans. He said,

“It’s just Chase Elliott fans, man, they’re just, you know, they don’t think straightly.” [0:12]

Elliott didn’t hold back in his response either. When asked about Hamlin’s comment, he shrugged it off with a sarcastic jab of his own. In his own words,

“I’m gonna lose so much sleep tonight, like I might not sleep at all. That’s how concerned I am. My fans don’t care either, by the way.” [0:50]

In the days following that back-and-forth, attention quickly turned back to the race track. By November 5, 2021, a glaring issue was apparent in Elliott’s otherwise solid season: he hadn’t won a single oval race that year. For a defending champion heading into the Cup Series finale at Phoenix—an oval track—that was a serious concern.

Despite that, Elliott had managed to fight his way into the Championship 4. He had wins at Circuit of the Americas and Road America, both road courses. His playoff run had strong finishes at Kansas (2nd) and Martinsville (7th), which helped him attempt a second straight title.

In the season finale at Phoenix Raceway, Chase Elliott finished fifth and ultimately placed fourth in the final championship standings. Denny Hamlin, on the other hand, finished ahead of him in both the race and the standings, third in each.

It was Kyle Larson who stole the show, winning the race, leading 108 laps, and clinching the 2021 NASCAR Cup title with his tenth win of the season. Notably, Martin Truex Jr. came in second.

Back when Chase Elliott’s hometown life took center stage

In July 2021, months before the championship showdown, Chase Elliott’s off-track life was in the limelight. Peacock and NBC Universal announced a new documentary titled CHASE, focused entirely on Elliott’s life in Dawsonville, Georgia. The show was hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr.

According to Forbes, Earnhardt Jr.—himself a former NASCAR superstar and longtime fan favorite—traveled to Georgia to spend time with Elliott and shoot the documentary. Elliott noted that Earnhardt had never seen that part of Georgia before, saying,

“He wondered why I still live here… I like where I live, otherwise, I wouldn’t live here. It’s pretty straightforward.”

The documentary, which premiered on August 25, 2021, was produced by NASCAR Productions and became part of Peacock’s growing sports documentary catalog. It included appearances from Elliott’s parents, NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott and his wife Cindy, and also highlighted the racing culture of Dawsonville.

