“My fault”: John Hunter Nemechek takes responsibility for scary crash that ended Zane Smith’s Kansas run

John Hunter Nemechek hated that he was the reason why Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith rode the Turn 4 wall while on his side at nearly 200 miles per hour. It all happened in overtime during Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.Smith was running the top lane entering Turn 3, alongside his teammate, Todd Gilliland. Right then, Nemechek dived in, hitting Smith’s left-rear quarter panel. In a shocking turn of events, Smith’s car slid further toward the fence and rammed straight into the SAFER barriers.Nemechek then squeezed Smith’s car into the wall, which then slid further for several yards. The Front Row Motorsports Mustang turned turtle, went airborne, and after two full rotations, landed on all four tires. Thankfully, Smith exited his No. 38 Mustang all by himself.However, his day had already ended. John Hunter Nemechek took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and apologized for whatever happened to Smith during the race.“My fault,” Nemechek wrote. “Made a mistake trying to make a move to go 3 wide into turn 3. apologies to the 38 guys and zane. hate the way it ended. a decent day but nothing to show for it.”Neither John Hunter Nemechek nor Zane Smith made the postseason this year. However, the drivers still have a shot at their maiden victory of the season. While Nemechek sits 26th in the driver standings with 590 points, Smith is ranked 27th with 537 points to his name.Next up for the drivers is the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. Scheduled for Sunday, October 5, the 109-lap event will stream live on the USA Network (3 pm ET) with exclusive radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.John Hunter Nemechek opens up about his costly New Hampshire crashGetting into Turn 3 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last week, John Hunter Nemechek hit the bumpers, spun out, and hit the outside barriers. This happened just one week after Nemechek tangled with Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott at Bristol.Nemechek was taken to the infield care center following the crash, where he was checked and released. It also marked the sixth caution of the day.“I'm good,” Nemechek said during a post-race interview. “I hate it for all my guys, we were on a really good stretch the last few weeks.”&quot;Getting into Turn 3 under the 35, I don't know if just when I hit the bumps, but it automatically turned sideways, and I was along for the ride. So I hate it. We were making ground on it all day,” he added.Chase Elliott won the race, marking his second victory of the 2025 season and his 21st overall. It also sealed his spot in the Round of 8. The top five spots were rounded off by Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, and Bubba Wallace.