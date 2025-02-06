“My favorite paint scheme yet”: Fans pumped as Joey Logano showcases his Daytona 500 livery inspired by Josef Newgarden Indy 500 car

Fans reacted to Joey Logano's unique livery for the upcoming 2025 Daytona 500. Inspired by Team Penske's IndyCar venture, piloted by Josef Newgarden, the orange-and-yellow paint scheme was used by the latter in the Indianapolis 500 and he managed to clinch victory.

Roger Penske, owner of Team Penske, has multiple other ventures in motorsports under his control. His corporation also owns the IndyCar series and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway track. Owning a team in both the NASCAR Cup Series and the IndyCar Series, they sometimes share collaborations, similar to how they recently did.

Heading towards the season-opening Daytona 500, 2024 Cup Series champion Joey Logano's #22 Ford was given a unique paint scheme, matching what Josef Newgarden ran in the Indianapolis 500 in 2023 and 2024 and clinched victories in both races. This was the first time in over two decades that the race witnessed the same winner in two consecutive years.

Reacting to the paint scheme, fans on social media shared their excitement as the 2025 season of NASCAR draws to a close. Like this user wrote:

"Awesome. This has to be my favorite paint scene yet."

"my eyes have been blessed omg," wrote a fan.

"Y’all need to have @joeylogano run this at the 600 and Brickyard 400 too," suggested another fan.

Multiple users also mentioned that Joey Logano should use this livery full-time during the 2023 Cup Series season and not just at the Daytona 500.

"This scheme looks awesome on Joey's car. Wish it was the permanent scheme honestly," mentioned another fan.

"Make this Logano’s full time scheme and I might dislike him less," read a comment.

Joey Logano prepares to win another championship in the 2025 NASCAR season

The 2024 Cup Series season was rather successful for Joey Logano as he clinched his third championship winning at Phoenix. Although he wasn't completely consistent throughout the season and his finishing average came down a little over 17, which is the lowest that a Cup Series champion has gained in the sport's history.

Heading into the 2025 season, however, Logano feels positive about the support he received from fans throughout last year's campaign. In a video uploaded on social media, he clarified his goals for the season, aiming to win another championship with the #22 Dark Horse.

"Hey guys, Joey Logano here and I know, it's already '25 but I wanted to take a second to thank everyone for all the support back in '24. All the #22 stuff that I see around the racetrack. Shoot! Even just driving on the road, I see #22 stickers in the back of people's windows. All that stuff means so much. That support really goes a long ways not only for me but also the guys on the team, everyone at team Penske notices that."

"So we want to say thank you for that. But, hey, it's '25, We got to do it again, right? I get another championship. So let's go get another one. Cheers!"

Logano finished fourth in the pre-season Clash at the Bowman Gray, showcasing good competence for the upcoming season.

