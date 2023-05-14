“My goal is to be full time” - Ryan Truex hopes his impressive drives earn him more racing prospects in NASCAR

Ryan Truex won the 189th race of his career about two weeks ago. He won in dominant fashion at Dover Motor Speedway, leading 124 laps for his maiden NASCAR touring series victory.

During the Xfinity race at Darlington, Ryan Truex, Brandon Jones, and Chandler Smith were all out in a disastrous crash. However, this weekend's race at Darlington Raceway is the final of a six-race schedule with Joe Gibbs Racing. He hopes that his accomplishments in 2023 have shown his worth as a driver.

Fox's Bob Pockrass caught up with Ryan Truex to discuss his future in NASCAR. Truex said:

"... we are working on more races. Working on next year. Like I said, my goal is be full time JGR..."

Truex's chances in NASCAR have been restricted by a lack of financial resources throughout his career. He's only had three full-time seasons — two in Trucks, with Hattori Racing Enterprises in 2017 and Niece Motorsports in 2021, and one in Xfinity, with Kaulig Racing in 2018.

Truex has competed on part-time schedules with JGR the previous two seasons. He finished in the top 10 in three of his six races last season, earning him six additional events this year.

Ryan Truex is 'optimistic' about a potential full-time Xfinity Series deal with Joe Gibbs Racing

Ryan Truex in action

Ryan Truex stated that the majority of people did not trust in his ability and that his victory was for those who questioned him. It had been a long journey, but the Joe Gibbs Racing driver left Dover Motor Speedway with a win.

Following the conclusion of the race, the focus shifted to the 31-year-old driver's future in NASCAR. It had been a challenging path to get here, and now that he had a win under his belt, everything changes in terms of his full-time racing contract.

"it’s still early in the year so we’ve got time to get it done, and winning definitely makes that a lot easier. We’ll see what happens but I’m pretty optimistic about it for sure,” Truex said on SiriusXM

Truex is lucky in that his sentiments appear to be reciprocated. Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota Racing are collaborating to provide him with a full-time ride in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next season. Of course, sponsorship is a crucial consideration.

Truex's brother, Martin Truex Jr., even stated that the next step is to secure sponsorship so that he may drive the No. 19 Xfinity car full-time and fight for wins and titles. Truex Jr. recognizes how difficult his brother's path has been, but it is clearly paying off.

Truex is now confident about his chances of becoming a full-time driver with Joe Gibbs Racing next year. The New Jersey native continues to work behind the scenes with JGR, and his position on the NASCAR Cup Series side reflects how highly it regards him.

