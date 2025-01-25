“My GOAT is back”: Fans react as former HMS driver all set for NASCAR comeback

It has been six years since Kasey Kahne last raced in a NASCAR-sanctioned race. However, thanks to Richard Childress Racing, the veteran will return for a one-off appearance in this year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway, which is scheduled for April 19.

Kahne, who drove the No. 5 for Hendrick Motorsports (now driven by Kyle Larson) from 2012 to 2017, will pilot the No. 33 RCR entry for his upcoming NASCAR bid. NASCAR dropped the news through a recent post on X, writing:

“NEWS: He's back! @kaseykahne will compete in the #XfinitySeries race at @RockinghamSpeed in the No. 33 for @RCRracing.”

Several fans reacted to it. One of them even referred to Kahne as the greatest of all time and commented,

“My goat is back.”

Another fan commented,

“Can he take a trip up to Lime Rock this summer and compete so I can watch.”

Here are a few other reactions to Kasey Kahne returning to NASCAR in 2025:

“LETS GOOOO,” a fan wrote.

“It's Kasey Kahne Friday!!!” wrote another.

“Awesome to hear Kasey Kahne is back. One of my favorite drivers to photograph over the years! “ someone added.

“This makes me so happy,” wrote another.

Kahne is also happy about the development. Here's what he said in a team statement:

"I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a stock car, especially at a place like Rockingham Speedway. Rockingham has been a special track throughout my career. I remember winning the Truck Series race in 2012 when the sport went back there last, so to be a part of the current return is cool."

Kahne will be sponsored by HendrickCars.com for his entry. Fans can watch him in action on CW from 4 pm ET onwards. MRN and SiriusXM will provide live radio coverage of the 250-lap event.

“We expect the No. 33 to have a shot at winning the race”- Richard Childress sends a clear message ahead of Kasey Kahne’s NASCAR return

Richard Childress, owner of Richard Childress Racing, opened up about his expectations from Kasey Kahne’s upcoming race. Childress believes that Kahne is an excellent competitor and has a shot at winning.

Speaking of which, the 79-year-old automotive tycoon said (via NBC),

“Kasey is a great driver and a fierce competitor. Our Xfinity Series program is top notch, and we look forward to watching Kasey race with Austin (Hill) and Jesse (Love) for an exciting return to Rockingham Speedway. With Kasey behind the wheel, we expect the No. 33 to have a shot at winning the race.”

During his career as a NASCAR Cup Series driver, Kahne amassed 18 wins in 529 starts. Besides that, the 44-year-old speedster picked eight wins in the Xfinity Series and five in the Craftsman Truck Series.

In 2023, Kahne was named one of the 75 greatest drivers in NASCAR history. He is also known to run sprint car races under the banner of his team, Kasey Kahne Racing.

