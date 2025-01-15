“My heart hurts. Bad”: Chili Bowl contender Clinton Boyles pens heartfelt note after disappointing end to A-Main race

The 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals served as the second major dirt racing event leading up to this year’s NASCAR season. During the A-Main race at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, dirt midget driver Clinton Boyles was involved in an on-track incident that prematurely ended his race. Following the end of the race, he reflected on the scary incident.

Boyles was among the frontrunners of the field in the 30-lap A-Main event. He was battling for a better podium finish than P3, behind Brenham Crouch and the #43 machine piloted by Gunnar Setser. However, with 13 laps to go, Boyles lost his balance and hit the wall before going airborne, leading to a disappointing end to his day at the Chili Bowl Nationals.

Following the race, the #11B pilot reflected on the incident and shared a post on X:

"My heart hurts. Bad. This building owes no one anything. Today just wasn’t my day. I can’t thank my guys and all the partners I have on this 11B, enough. Their belief in me is incredible. Thank you everyone for the kind words. 🫶🏻" Boyles wrote.

Landon Brooks secured the victory in the A-Main event at the SageNet Center, with BrenhamCrouch in second, and Michael Kofoid finished P3, completing the podium. Clinton Boyles ended the race in P22 of 24 total competitors.

Meanwhile, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell also participated in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Race at the Chili Bowl Nationals. The duo had previously competed in several events at the Tulsa Shootout, where Bell claimed victory in the Non-Winged Outlaw division. Larson, on the other hand, won both the Winged Outlaw and Winged A-Class races.

“That felt pretty normal”: Christopher Bell reacts following big win on Chili Bowl comeback

Christopher Bell dominated the O'Reilly Auto Parts Race of Champions at the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals, leading from pole to victory at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The race featured a battle with Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson, reminiscent of their NASCAR rivalry.

In a post-race interview with famed NASCAR journalist Matt Weaver via X, Bell described the win as "pretty normal" and expressed his views on his performance:

"That felt pretty normal. I had been making a lot of changes to the car and I felt good. I don't know what else to say. I felt really good. It drove like I needed it to. Track was awesome. You could run low, run high. So, yeah, I was fairly happy there."

Moreover, Bell further shared his thoughts on the performance of his #71W dirt midget machine at the Chili Bowl event.

"Yeah, and just being able to move around and run different lines. It was a good test because the bottom was good early. The top came in, the bottom got really hard to hit, so I had to get practice running up on the berm and making sure I was in the right part of the racetrack. It was fun."

Furthermore, two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. are set to compete in the Chili Bowl Nationals on Friday. Catch live updates of the prestigious event on FloRacing.

