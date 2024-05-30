“My heart hurts”: Kevin Harvick’s wife DeLana reacts to SHR’s NASCAR exit

Kevin Harvick's wife DeLana Harvick expressed her feelings about Stewart-Haas Racing's exiting the NASCAR Cup Series. The team that was rumored to leave the Cup Series arena for over a year now, has officially confirmed the news.

Kevin Harvick, who won the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series while driving for Stewart-Haas racing, left the team last year. His wife DeLana expressed her sadness at the team leaving the Cup Series, and sent her best wishes to the people involved.

"I’ve heard the rumblings just like everybody else, but to see it in writing is still hard to believe…. Pops (Kevin Harvick) and I were so fortunate to be surrounded by a great group of people for the last chapter in his career. SHR was like a second family, especially the 4 team, and my heart hurts for all the wonderful men and women wondering what’s next. Sending lots of positive energy to them all as this chapter closes. ❤️"

Trending

Expand Tweet

SHR Racing owners Tony Stewart and Gene Haas issued a joint statement where they said that removing the team wasn't an easy decision to make. The statement, as reported by Sports Pro Media, said:

"It is a decision that did not come easily, nor was it made quickly. Racing is a labor-intensive, humbling sport. It requires unwavering commitment and vast resources, with a 365-day mindset to be better than everyone else. It’s part of what makes success so rewarding."

"But the commitment needed to extract maximum performance while providing sustainability is incredibly demanding, and we’ve reached a point in our respective personal and business lives where it’s time to pass the torch," they added.

Stewart-Haas Racing, which was initially called Gene Haas Racing, was founded in 2002 by automotive tycoon and investor Gene Haas. In 2009, Tony Stewart became the co-owner of the team. Over the years, they secured 69 wins and two NASCAR championships.

Kevin Harvick calls Tony Stewart and Gene Haas 'Hands-off owners'

Kevin Harvick recently spoke about his former team Stewart-Haas Racing shutting down and said that while Tony Stewart and Gene Haas were good to him, they were "hands-off owners" and had people to do their jobs.

"It’s a full-time job. It’s a 24/7 job,” Harvick said as reported by On3. “It’s not a knock on the owners. Gene and Tony were great to me. But they’re kind of hands-off owners and had people in place to do their jobs. I think in today’s day and age, you have to have people that are involved with the authority to do what they need to do with the people and things inside the company to make it run properly."

The 48-year-old also said that the team shutting down despite their results, was unbelievable.

"It’s unbelievable to me, really, that we went from forever, to forward, to for sale in six months," he said.

Kevin Harvick served as the wheelman behind the number 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford for the past decade. Moreover, 37 of his 60 Cup wins came with the team.

He currently serves as a NASCAR analyst with FOX Sports. Besides that, he also owns the CARS Tour, a regional Late Model touring series, alongside co-owners Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, and Trackhouse Racing owner, Justin Marks.