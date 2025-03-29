“My hip was internally f**ked”: Bubba Wallace reveals his ‘most embarrassing’ incident at a racetrack

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace recently shared his most embarrassing moment at a racetrack, and it had nothing to do with racing. Wallace talked about the time he flipped after a longboard accident while cruising downhill between turns nine and 10 at the road course in Texas.

During the latest episode of the Stacking Pennies podcast, Wallace recalled the painful incident when he wiped out on a longboard at the Circuit of the Americas (CoTA) in March 2022.

"Just busting my as* on a longboard at COTA...I was hurting. I was hurting for like a week. Like, my hip, like, internally was f**ked like, I was limping hard...I still have a scar. I still have a scar on my arm, like, it looks, like, the Buffalo Bills logo," Bubba Wallace said (23:12 onwards).

Wallace added that he told Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suárez and owner Justin Marks that he would be fine and then fell seconds later.

"Somehow, I didn't bang my head, had a watch on, didn't scuff that up, like, I was like, 'Okay, just took some skin,'" Wallace said (24:00).

Bubba Wallace drives the No. 23 Toyota for the NASCAR Cup team 23XI Racing, owned by Denny Hamlin and NBA star Michael Jordan. He currently stands seventh in the points standings after six races for the 2025 Cup season. After earning his first top-five finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway last Sunday, he will turn for the first short track race, the Cook Out 400, this week at Martinsville Speedway.

"It carries over to the race track" - Bubba Wallace on 23XI co-owner Michael Jordan's 'joy'

Bubba Wallace recently praised Michael Jordan for his impact on 23XI Racing's team members. Wallace explained that having Jordan around makes the team more excited and motivated on race day.

23XI currently fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series: the No. 23 Toyota Camry for Wallace, No. 45 for Tyler Reddick, and No. 35 for Riley Herbst. Wallace joined the team for its debut season in 2021. The 31-year-old spoke about Jordan's contribution to the team in an interview with GP Fans.

"I think everybody at Airspeed [23XI's shop] knows that MJ is invested mentally, obviously we know financially, but being there, being a part of this team, being a part of this sport in the fashion that he is, it brings a lot of joy to the people that show up at work at 7 am each and every day," Bubba Wallace said.

"I think that's important to have. And then it carries over to the race track. When we show up, we have all the confidence in the world," he added.

Reddick is currently ranked fourth in the NASCAR Cup points standings with 189 points behind Hendrick Motorsports drivers.

