"My journey is definitely the most different of everyone else" - Daniel Suarez opens up about how cartoons helped him on his journey to his maiden win at Sonoma Raceway

Daniel Suarez learned to speak English more than a year ago by watching cartoons. However, what he screamed after winning his first NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday was inappropriate for a children's program.

The Trackhouse Racing Team driver looked both relieved and satisfied after completing a journey that tested him in ways he could not have anticipated before arriving in the United States from Monterrey, Mexico.

Daniel Suarez said the following about his journey:

“Every NASCAR driver has had a tough journey. Everyone has a different journey. But my journey is definitely the most different of everyone else, leaving my family, my country, and just coming to a different culture, different language.”

He arrived in the United States in 2011 and moved to the Buffalo area, where he lived with the owner of his team at the time. Suarez couldn't communicate in English, so he watched TV to learn the language because he couldn't afford to attend language courses. He attempted to learn from movies, but it was ineffective.

Daniel Suarez's journey in NASCAR

Suarez's family has played a great role in supporting him throughout his career. His father sold his car restoration business when Suarez was 16 years old to help fund his races in Mexico.

In 2015, he joined Joe Gibbs Racing to run a full-time Xfinity schedule. He also spent a season with Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Camping World Truck Series. Daniel Suarez's two seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing were fruitless, and he was replaced in 2019 by Martin Truex Jr. The 30-year-old driver then raced for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2019 but was replaced by Cole Custer the following year.

He then joined Gaunt Brothers Racing, a low-budget team. Suarez did not qualify for the Daytona 500 and only finished in the top 20 twice. He left to join car owner Justin Marks' Trackhouse Racing squad, a new organization that offered hope and promise but faced the obstacles many new teams encountered.

Despite teammate Ross Chastain winning the first two Trackhouse races, Suarez could have won the team's first race at the Circuit of the Americas. Suarez won the first stage but mechanical troubles denied him the win. He ended up in 24th place, while Chastain took home the victory. On Sunday, Suarez celebrated after bringing home a victory for Trackhouse Racing Team at Sonoma Raceway.

