"My No. 1 goal"- 17-year-old Connor Zilisch reveals Cup Series dream as he looks forward to dethroning Jeff Gordon

Spire Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch has expressed his desire to surpass NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon and become the youngest Cup Series champion ever.

The North Carolina native ventured into his maiden NASCAR year, debuting at the Truck Series XPEL 225 race hosted by the Circuit of the Americas. On his debut dash across the 3.426-mile road course, Connor Zilisch set the fastest lap, clocking top speed of 93.012 mph. The raceday, too, ended on a high note, with the 17-year-old coming home with a P4 finish.

The #7 Chevy's pilot is a development driver for Trackhouse Racing, and will be fielding the Chevrolet Truck for Spire Motorsports and Xfinity Series car for JR Motorsports throughout 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Though Connor Zilisch does not have a Cup Series race on his schedule until now, he very much looks forward to becoming the youngest Cup Series champion. This would mean dethroning Jeff Gordon, who attained the fate at the age of 24 years, 3 months, and 8 days.

A few days after his enthralling Truck Series run at COTA, Zilisch unraveled his thirst to achieve more, revealing his big dream. He said (via Spire Motorsports on X):

"Growing up, I was always a road racer and that lead me to want to win the Le Mans 24-hour, but recently my No. 1 goal has been to become the youngest Cup Series champion."

He added:

"Honestly, I feel like that's a possible goal, It's definitely not going to be easy, the Cup Series is far from easy but that's definitely my No.1 goal."

Connor Zilisch expresses feeling intimidated after setting foot in NASCAR

The young Charlotte-based driver has had his fair share of success in the world of high-octane motorsports. He is the first American driver to etch his name as the CIK-FIA Karting Academy Trophy Winner in 2020. Furthermore, the 17-year-old has secured the 2024 24 Hours of Daytona victory and the 12 Hours of Sebring triumph in the same year.

However, after venturing into NASCAR at a rather young age than his rivals, Connor Zilisch has uncovered the "intimidation" he's dealing with. Though there's no hurry from the top management of Trackhouse Racing for him to ace the race, but it's his personal chivalry to rise above the rest, that's birthing the pressure.

During an episode of Door Bumper Clear podcast, Zilisch pondered upon his NASCAR stint, uncovering how is it to race among the drivers he saw taming the ovals, saying (12:43):

“I don’t really get star-struck, but it’s definitely a little bit intimidating...I have seen them [NASCAR drivers] before and it‘s definitely pressure and I’m so young.”

He added:

“I have a long-term contract with a cup team and I feel like I’m in a solid spot. They don’t put too much pressure on me to perform...but I’m still trying to make a name for myself and prove myself.”

