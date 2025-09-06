"My son": Toni Breidinger introduces beloved pet bunny to fans on social media

NASCAR Truck Series driver Toni Breidinger recently appeared in a video by Tricon Garage on Instagram. In the video, she introduced Fetty Hop, her 6-year-old Netherland Dwarf bunny.Breidinger shared a heartwarming moment with her fans, as the driver doted on her pet bunny while it hopped around. Reflecting on Fetty’s unique and nonchalant character, Breidinger said,“Fetty is a little high-maintenance. He is very particular about the floor that he steps on. He does not like hardwood floor so he refuses to step on anything that's wood. So he has to have a carpet or mats only.”“I grew up always wanting a bunny ever since I was little, and when I moved out to North Carolina and became an adult, I was like, I have free will ...I can get a bunny now,” she smiled. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBreidinger grew up listening to Fetty Wap, a renowned American rap artist, best known for his 2014 song &quot;Trap Queen&quot;. Interestingly, that’s how she got the idea of naming her pet bunny, Fetty Hop. The 26-year-old also left a two-word comment for Fetty under the video.“my son,” she wrote.(Source: Tricon Garage/Instagram)Toni Breidinger drives the No. 5 Toyota Tundra Pro for Tricon Garage, formerly known as David Gilliland Racing, DGR-Crosley, and Team DGR. She is currently in her first full season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.19 races into the season, the 26-year-old California native sits 21st in the driver standings with 234 points to her name. Next up for her is the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway. She didn’t make the playoffs, but she can still win her first race of the season and her NASCAR career.Toni Breidinger reveals what “affects” her performance as a race car driverBesides being a full-time driver in the NASCAR Truck Series, Toni Breidinger is also a professional model. She has featured in campaigns for international brands like Victoria's Secret, GAP, and Free People.On that note, some people think that Breidinger’s modelling career takes away focus from her racing career and affects her performance. Weighing in on the matter, the driver dismissed the claims and told Motorsport.com,“When people say that doing brand deals affects my performance, I’m like, ‘No, you know what affects my performance? Not being able to race because I can’t afford it’”.“You need seat time to get better, and you have to pay for it. It sounds toxic, but I’m okay with working 99% of the time right now. It’s a cycle, and I’m still figuring out how to balance it, but I’m at a critical point in my career so I want to give it 1000% and look back knowing it was worth it,” she further explained.Toni Breidinger is the first Arab-American woman to compete in any NASCAR national-level touring series.