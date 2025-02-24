“My wife is so amazing”: Anthony Alfredo lauds his wife’s NASCAR journey since their marriage

Anthony Alfredo was in complete awe of his wife, following her broadcasting role with NASCAR on Fox. He shared the story of his wife’s growth within motorsports broadcasting in a post on the social media platform X.

Alfredo, the driver for Young Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, married his long-term girlfriend Emily Brooks in January 2024. The two had been dating since 2018 and announced their engagement on December 30, 2022, marking a significant step in their relationship. His wife, Brooks, suffers from Type 1 diabetes, and the Young Motorsports driver is constantly seen advocating support for the cause. As a popular driver, he uses his social media accounts to raise awareness.

In a post on X, the Young Motorsports driver talked about how amazing his wife is. He gave the backstory to their love, where he mentioned how Brooks hadn’t been involved in motorsports in any capacity when they first met and was very proud to see her involved, behind the scenes working with the NASCAR journalist, Jamie Little.

"My wife is so amazing. She had never attended or watched any kind of motor race when we first met, and the past couple years she’s been working pit road with great talents like @JamieLittleTV. Love watching her do her thing behind the scenes with the broadcast team," Anthony Alfredo posted on X.

Meanwhile, Alfredo will be driving the #42 Chevrolet for Young’s Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. With this being his fourth full-time season in the Xfinity Series, Andrew Abbott will continue to instruct the 25-year-old as his crew chief. The driver has a strong background in NASCAR, amassing five top-5 finishes and 22 top-10 finishes from more than starts in the series. He will be hoping to add more to his credentials in the upcoming season.

Anthony Alfredo penned a heartfelt note for his wife Emily Brooks for raising awareness about diabetes

Alfredo shared a heartfelt message of support for his wife, Brooks, during the National Diabetes Awareness Month. He praised her strength and resilience in battling Type 1 diabetes, a chronic autoimmune disease affecting about 1.25 million people in the US. Alfredo also acknowledged all individuals with Type 1 diabetes as "warriors."

"November is #NationalDiabetesAwarenessMonth so I want to give a special shoutout to my wife for being my rock and best friend, all while battling Type 1 Diabetes ❤️ To all the strong individuals fighting T1D 24/7/365, you are warriors. #T1D #Type1Diabetes," Alfredo wrote.

Alfredo has actively used his platform to raise awareness for diabetes, including teaming up with Beyond Type 1, a diabetes nonprofit co-founded by Nick Jonas. Together, they hosted "Pit Stop For Health" at Atlanta Motor Speedway in September 2024, offering free diabetes screenings and expert talks to NASCAR fans.

