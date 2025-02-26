"My wife doesn't like this": Dale Earnhardt Jr. flaunts his love for 'so good' food item the Intimidator used to make

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently opened up on his likeness for oyster stew. The NASCAR Hall of Famer revealed the extent to which he likes having oysters and his wife Amy, and his late father, Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s opinions on it.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Dale Jr. Download, the former DEI driver touched on how he loved Amy's No Chicken Soup. Having said that, he said he's not 'all into soup' in general, and revealed a type of soup he was convinced his wife Amy doesn't like.

"My wife doesn't like this ... I'm just saying it's a variant of soup or a type of soup she's not interested in and a lot of other people more than likely will not find this very good but my dad, used to make oyster stew and oh my god it was so good! It's also made with milk and a lot of pepper and a lot of salt. Oyster stew is freaking good. And honestly, it's gnarly to think about eating it, but it's good," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. [1:11:40]

Following this, the former #8 driver was asked whether he eats raw oysters, to which he resoundingly said he does.

Earnhardt claimed eating raw oysters is 'free calories' as he revealed the extent to which he enjoys them. He said he goes to the Raw Bar and eats 'as many dozen oysters' as he wants. Junior revealed that he enjoys his oysters with horseraddish, or sauce, or sometimes on a cracker, and at times, he eats them plain.

"I don't care. I mean, I'm going to eat multiple dozens. I could sit there all day. That's one of those places, where you could sit down, have lunch and you drink a lot and have dinner without moving. It is awesome," he explained.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed the food item he wants nothing to do with

During an episode of his podcast last year, Dale Earnhardt Jr. also opened up on his dislike for carrots, the one food item he claimed 'don't give a s**t about.' Junior then revealed the one food item he feels is 'worthless' as he said:

"Carrot cake. Who makes a f**king cake with carrots? Stop it. They need to quit doing that. Sorry carrots. You're good for our eyes. I heard carrots are good for your eyes."

It's worth mentioning that over the years, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has expressed his love for a couple of different types of sandwiches. There's the infamous banana and mayo sandwich, one his wife Amy once publically dismissed on live TV. Then there's the ham, mayo, Dorritos, and pickles sandwich.

