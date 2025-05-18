"My wife is a rock": Bubba Wallace leans on Amanda’s 'time, commitments, obligations' through his NASCAR struggles

Bubba Wallace recently explained how he 'leans on' his wife Amanda Carter and her role in balancing his work and home life. Wallace slipped to tenth from seventh place within the last two weeks in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Ad

The 23XI Racing driver, who is lined up for his next race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend, talked about his Amanda's 'time, commitments, obligations' to him for the last nine years. Bubba Wallace said via Catchfence:

"Amanda has been able to live the rollercoaster of this crazy sport for the last eight, nine years. So she understands it more than anybody in my family how physically demanding it is, how mentally demanding, your time, commitments, obligations. It takes a lot"

Ad

Trending

The 31-year-old American driver also called Amanda as his 'backbone and a support system'.

"When you have a backbone and a support system at home that you can go and lean on, it’s very, very special and very beneficial. My wife is a rock. She handles things at home. She handles things when we’re traveling. It’s incredible to see her in motherly form and just crush it the way she is."

Ad

Wallace appreciated his wife and praised her for handling things the way she does at home. The couple got married in 2022 and welcomed their first child, Becks Hayden, in September 2022. The couple were together in High School, reconciled in 2015, and reportedly started dating in 2016. Amanda Wallace worked at Bank of America for five years, starting out as a financial analyst before marrying Bubba Wallace.

Wallace also said it would take a while for him to reach her potential.

Ad

"I need to step up and reach her potential. But it’s going to take me a while to get there." Wallace added.

Wallace also expressed that keeping his mental well-being was a tough task for the driver earlier, but with time, he has learned to keep it in check. He said he focused too much of his time and energy on racing that it became unhealthy, especially in the rough patches of his career.

Ad

Bubba Wallace shuts down Indy 500 rumours

In a recent declaration, the NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace recently stated that he has no intentions of racing in the Indianapolis 500 race. Wallace clarified that he has no interest in racing at the oval.

"I am damn sure I aint getting in one on an oval, So, im good where I am at," Bubba Wallace said when asked about his chances in the Indy 500 via Frontstretch.

Ad

The topic of Wallace's participation in the event intensified after fellow Cup Series driver Kyle Larson's upcoming participation in the biggest IndyCar race this year. Wallace was quick to praise Larson for his endeavour to race in the Indy 500.

"I think there’s no better person who could represent our sport right now, in that way—doing the double—than him. So yeah, it’s cool to watch." Bubba Wallace said via Frontstretch Media.

Ad

Larson attempted "The Double" by racing in both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 last year and is scheduled to do it again in 2025.

Bubba Wallace would look for a strong performance during the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18 after finishing 33rd in the last two Cup races. The driver will start from 14th in the All-Star Open, where he needs to finish in the top two or get the most votes in Fanvote to qualify for the All-Star Race later on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta

19 years old

Gurgaon Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.