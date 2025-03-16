"My wife Taylor is pretty pumped": John Hunter Nemechek acknowledges the clout of iconic Backstreet Boys partnership

Legacy Motor Club John Hunter Nemechek expressed his enthusiasm for his partnership with the Backstreet Boys, an American pop band that dominated the 1990s. Nemechek has the band's livery on his #42 LMC Toyota for this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series event in Las Vegas.

In a recent interview, FOX motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass asked Nemechek about the partnership. The insider expressed his surprise that the Mooresville, North Carolina native was a fan of the band, writing via X:

"John Hunter Nemechek has The Backstreet Boys paint scheme on his car. I didn't think he would be much of a fan. What he said about how much he listened to them and who in his family is really excited to meet some of them today at Vegas:"

While Nemechek enjoys the Backstreet Boys, he explained in his interview with Pockrass that his wife, Taylor, looked most forward to the partnership. He said:

"I listened to them a little bit growing up. I wouldn't say it was like, top of my choice, but my wife Taylor is pretty pumped. She's here this weekend with me. If anything, she was definitely a Backstreet Boys fan." (0:17 onwards)

Nemechek was then asked who between he and his wife would be excited when the boy band arrived at Sunday's Pennzoil 400. The 27-year-old said that while Taylor will be ecstatic, he's also looking forward to meeting the iconic Backstreet Boys. Nemechek added:

"Anytime you get to meet those guys and be around them, from them being so iconic and legends and things of that sort, it's really neat to share that moment with Taylor, too, of her growing up and listening to them and Backstreet Boys posters in her room and everything else. Pretty neat." (0:37 onwards)

Nemechek is amid his second full-time Cup Series season behind the wheel of the #42 machine. After four races, he ranks 13th in the points standings with two top-10 finishes. Nemechek qualified 30th for Sunday's race at Las Vegas.

John Hunter Nemechek declared himself "honorary" Backstreet Boys member in social media post

There's a lot of excitement surrounding John Hunter Nemechek's Backstreet Boys paint scheme this weekend in Las Vegas. In a recent Instagram post, the driver of the #42 made it known that he's an "honorary" member of the Backstreet Boys this weekend.

Nemechek took to Instagram to show off a Backstreet Boys-inspired outfit while posing alongside his #42 car. His caption read:

"Outfit #6: Honorary @backstreetboys for the weekend!"

Nemechek drives for Legacy Motor Club, a team co-owned by seven-time Cup Series champions Jimmie Johnson and Richard Petty. He's teammates alongside Erik Jones, who fields the #43 machine. Johnson, meanwhile, competes on a part-time basis for the team in the #84 car.

