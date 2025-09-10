“Narrative could change very quickly”: Denny Hamlin issues reality check as Toyota draws spotlight after consecutive playoff victories

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin recently shared his perspective on the Toyota hype in the postseason. During the latest episode of his Action Detrimental podcast, Hamlin named some other teams keeping the championship battle wide despite Toyota's consecutive playoff victories.The OEM has dominated the first round of the 2025 playoff season, securing two wins. First JGR driver Chase Briscoe won the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, and then Hamlin dominated the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway.Despite Toyota securing two victories, the #11 Camry driver, Denny Hamlin, claimed that the Team Penske drivers have been giving a head-to-head battle during the playoffs. He cited the example of Ryan Blaney claiming he lies low during the regular season and then suddenly surprises everyone by winning a playoff race. He also pointed out how Joey Logano won the 2024 championship unexpectedly.Following that, the oldest driver on the grid praised the Hendrick Motorsports driver for recovering well at Gateway, where they struggled before. He further explained:&quot;I still think it's anyone's race, and I just think the narrative could change very, very quickly. So how would public works—you know, yesterday was a very fortunate race for us in that we had good speed when it really, really mattered and had good restarts when it really, really mattered, but we were also very fortunate with some cautions in the way they felt.&quot; [01:00]All four Joe Gibbs Toyota drivers secured a spot inside the top-ten drivers on the grid. Denny Hamlin won the 240-lap race, followed by his teammate Chase Briscoe in P2. Meanwhile, Christopher Bell wrapped up the 300-mile event in seventh place, and Ty Gibbs finished in P10. Among the top-ten cars, five were from Toyota, dominating the playoff race.&quot;We certainly hope so&quot;: Joe Gibbs got candid about Denny Hamlin winning his first-ever Cup Series title this yearAfter wrapping up the Enjoy Illinois 300, Joe Gibbs Racing owner Joe Gibbs was featured in a post-race interview with Cup Scene on YouTube. During the interview, NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass asked Gibbs whether Denny Hamlin could secure his first-ever Cup Series title this year.Hamlin has dominated the 2025 Cup Series season with his astonishing victories. He has secured five wins this season at Martinsville Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Michigan International Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, and Gateway. Additionally, he has gathered 15 top-tens, 12 top-fives, and three pole positions at Pocono Raceway, followed by two back-to-back poles at Darlington and Gateway.Reflecting on Denny Hamlin's dominance, the FOX Sports journalist questioned the JGR owner:&quot;Can this really be Denny Hamlin's year?&quot; [02:30 onwards]Gibbs was ready for the question and told the press:&quot;Yeah, I think, uh, great question there. Uh, we certainly hope so. That's probably the best guy to ask, but I'll be in the background cheering. But, uh, no, really, Denny, I tell you what's impressive about Denny is his work ethic. Really, he'll be in the sim as long as Chris wants him in there. Uh, really works hard at everything. And, uh, so I would certainly hope he's got a chance for sure.&quot;Joe Gibbs Racing features four full-time entries in the Cup Series, with the three-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin in his iconic #11 Camry and Chase Briscoe replacing the 2017 champion Martin Truex Jr. in the #19 Bass Pro Toyota. The others are Christopher Bell in the #20 Camry XSE and Ty Gibbs in the #54 car.