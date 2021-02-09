NASCAR: NY Racing Team likely to miss Daytona 2021

Time was running out for NASCAR Cup Series squad NY Racing Team, who were still without a driver just days away from the Daytona 500. Now, it seems the team's No. 44 entry will miss the season-opener entirely.

As per a tweet by Bob Pockrass, the team will not be fielding a car in the Daytona 500. Missing the season-opener also rules out the team's full-time status for 2021.

NY Racing will not field a car for Daytona. So it appears 44 entries with 8 open cars for 4 spots (still waiting on official entry list) ... Open cars: 13-Smithley 16-Grala 33-Cindric 36-Ragan 37-Preece 62-Gragson 66-THill 96-TDillon. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 8, 2021

More about NY Racing Team: NASCAR Cup Series team still without a driver less than a week before the Daytona 500

The absence of NY Racing Team's No. 44 entry will leave just eight cars vying for the remaining four spots for the Daytona 500.

With less than a week to go until the NASCAR Cup Series season-opener, the NY Racing Team was the sole full-time team with unconfirmed plans for the 2021 season.

Also Read: Busch Clash 2021 lineup: Ryan Blaney draws pole

NY Racing team's No. 44 car in the NASCAR Cup Series

Teething issues such as engine expiry during races and a dearth of sponsorship have kept the NY Racing Team from notching up any meaningful performances during their Cup Series tenure, and their latest setback follows in the same vein.

Advertisement

After making its NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2012, the team ran 17 races through 2015, featuring multiple drivers including David Reutimann, Scott Riggs, J.J. Yeley and Reed Sorenson.

A two-year hiatus followed after their equipment was stolen ahead of the 2016 season. Their last Cup race till date was the 2018 Coca-Cola 600, where they finished 38th with J.J. Yeley behind the wheel.

With rumors continuing to circulate until recently that Truck Series champion Johnny Sauter would be roped in to drive the No. 44, fans of NY Racing Team were holding out hope of seeing the car on track this week at Daytona. As it stands, those plans have been put on hold for now.