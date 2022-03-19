NASCAR 2022 at Atlanta: Friday practice canceled due to inclement weather at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR's Atlanta event, termed the fully packed and extended racing weekend, has been cut short by harsh weather conditions in Georgia.

The action this weekend was scheduled to kick off on Friday the 18th, with the entire NASCAR National Series hitting the tracks for practice at the newly revamped Atlanta Motor Speedway.

With the arrival of stormy weather on Friday, they have been left with no other option than to postpone all on-track activities.

On Twitter, Bob Pockrass highlighted that the practice session will be delayed, but it will depend on how long the storm will last.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Lightning (and rain) in the area here at Atlanta. Depending on how long it rains will determine whether practice today. Lightning (and rain) in the area here at Atlanta. Depending on how long it rains will determine whether practice today. https://t.co/xRPH8Oa2SI

As per the recent schedule, the entire practice session is scheduled to start on Saturday at 10:40 a.m. EST with the Truck Series opening sessions. The Xfinity Series will then follow before the Cup Series wraps up the practice session at 12:40 p.m. EST.

In order to fix a proper time for the practice session, they have sacrificed the Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 qualifying race. Instead, they have opted to use the rulebook to generate Sunday’s Folds of Honor starting lineup.

On Twitter, NASCAR gave updates on the cancelation of the race and also stated that:

"NEWS: Saturday's qualifying session has been canceled and the field will be set by the rule book. @ChaseBriscoe_14 will lead the field to the green on Sunday at @amsupdates"

NASCAR @NASCAR



will lead the field to the green on Sunday at NEWS: Saturday's qualifying session has been canceled and the field will be set by the rule book. @ChaseBriscoe_14 will lead the field to the green on Sunday at @amsupdates NEWS: Saturday's qualifying session has been canceled and the field will be set by the rule book.@ChaseBriscoe_14 will lead the field to the green on Sunday at @amsupdates. https://t.co/duRRiI9uDr

Apart from re-scheduling the practice session and cancelation of the qualifying race, the rest of the schedule remains intact. The Truck Series FR8 208 starts at 2:30 p.m. EST, followed by Xfinity’s Nalley Cars at 250 5 p.m. EST.

NASCAR is cautious when it comes to weather conditions

Over the years, the organization has always been very cautious when it comes to safety and has re-scheduled several events in the past due to weather conditions.

Last year, they postponed their most important race, the Daytona 500, after heavy rain and re-scheduled it to Monday.

On Sunday, March 20th, the 116th edition of Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will be rolling at the 1.54-mile D-shaped Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. EST. It will feature 325 laps, 105 in the first and second stages and 115 laps in the third stage. Chase Briscoe will be starting at the pole, while Ryan Blaney will be starting in the outside lane of the front line.

According to them, the weather forecast for Saturday and Sunday seems to be much better than that of Friday. If the weather forecast goes against NASCAR’s expectation, the activities will be rescheduled again to a later date until the weather is clear for racing.

Edited by Adam Dickson