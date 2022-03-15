×
NASCAR 2022 at Atlanta: Full entry list for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Yash Soni
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 15, 2022 10:38 PM IST
News
NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR heads to Atlanta following three thrilling West Coast swing races. The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 is the fifth Cup Series race and will be held next weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. Coverage will start at 3 pm EST on FOX and MRN.

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 is contested over 325 laps on the 1.54-mile-long D-shaped oval track. The venue will host the 116th race in the series’ history.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway has now been reconfigured and repaved for the first time since 1997. The track will be narrowed to 40 feet, the same as Daytona International Speedway. The reconfiguration will produce 28-degrees of banking in every corner of the track and 5 degrees in the straightway.

NEWS | NEXT GENERATION AMS DEBUTS DURING FOLDS OF HONOR QUIKTRIP 500 WEEKENDWe are so proud of our new track and the new racing that will take place this weekend. Check out all the changes made below!📰: bit.ly/37hyfPJ https://t.co/F2TKg2PpAB

The Atlanta Motor Speedway first opened in 1960, with the Cup Series holding its first race and hosting two NASCAR race weekends annually. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney won last year’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

In the 2022 season, Blaney put in a consistent performance except for the Pennzoil 400 setback where the driver of the #12 Ford Mustang ended in a DNF. He had two top-5, including Daytona 500 and the recently concluded Ruoff Mortgage 500.

37 Cup cars entered for Atlanta. 44-Biffle is the non-chartered car entered. Gragson in 16. Ragan in 15. Bilicki in 77. https://t.co/rHlJrCD3o1

37 drivers will take the green flag and three drivers change this weeks’ docket. Noah Gragson took control of Kaulig Racing’s #16 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 after Daniel Hemric and AJ Allmendinger piloted the ride in the first four races.

David Ragan returns to Rick Ware Racings’ #15 Ford Mustang at his home in Georgia. Meanwhile, the NY Racing team will make its third appearance of the 2022 NASCAR season with 19-time Cup winner Greg Biffle.

NASCAR’s 2022 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 37-cars that will take part at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 – David Ragan
  15. #16 – Noah Gragson
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #44 – Greg Biffle
  31. #45 - Kurt Busch
  32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. #48 - Alex Bowman
  34. #51 - Cody Ware
  35. #77 - Josh Bilicki
  36. #78 - BJ McLeod
  37. #99 - Daniel Suarez

