×
Create
Notifications

NASCAR 2022 at Atlanta: Full lineup for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
monicahdnjeri
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Mar 19, 2022 01:06 PM IST
News

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday will be Atlanta Motor Speedway's 116th in the series' history. The Cup Series had its first race at the track when it officially opened in 1960, with Fireball Roberts winning.

The new racing surface will include 28 degrees of banking at the turn and 5 degrees straightaway at the 1.54-mile D-shaped oval racetrack. This new asphalt incorporates cutting-edge technology, including numerous layers that serve distinct functions to aid with weather resistance.

Stormy conditions that arrived in Georgia on Friday have saddened one of the final opportunities to get ready for a weekend of racing in Atlanta. Due to severe weather, three scheduled practices ahead of a busy weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway were postponed, but the rest of the weekend's events will continue as planned. The event will go live at 3 pm ET on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

In Atlanta, there will be no qualifying for any series. On Saturday, March 19, all series will have practice sessions. The lineup will be determined by the formula used to choose lineups in the previous two years when qualifying was not available.

On Twitter, Bob Pockrass replied to a fan who was asking if there would be no qualifying. He stated that:

"Correct. No qualifying for any series at Atlanta. All series will practice Saturday. Lineup will be by the formula they used to set lineups the last couple of years when they didn't have qualifying. Should have them posted soon."
Correct. No qualifying for any series at Atlanta. All series will practice Saturday. Lineup will be by the formula they used to set lineups the last couple of years when they didn't have qualifying. Should have them posted soon. twitter.com/chcabby/status…

NASCAR Cup Series line up at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The event will start without a pole winner and the lineup will be determined by NASCAR’s rulebook, following the cancelation of the qualifying race that was scheduled to go down on Saturday. The lineup will feature 37 drivers with only one open car, the #44 for NY Racing being driven by Greg Briffle.

As per the rulebook, Ruoff Mortgage 500 winner Chase Briscoe will take the pole on Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 2021 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 winner, Ryan Blaney, will close the front row running in the outer lane. Here is the full lineup of drivers for the start of the weekend:

Also Read Article Continues below

Position

Car no

Driver

TEAM

1

14

CHASE BRISCOE

Stewart-Haas

Racing

2

12

RYAN BLANEY

Team Penske

3

22

JOEY LOGANO

Team Penske

4

18

KYLE BUSCH

Joe Gibbs

Racing

5

8

TYLER REDDICK

Richard

Childress Racing

6

9

CHASE ELLIOTT

Hendrick

Motorsports

7

1

ROSS CHASTAIN

TrackHouse

Racing

8

4

KEVIN HARVICK

Stewart-Haas

Racing

9

45

KURT BUSCH

23XI Racing

10

10

ARIC ALMIROLA

Stewart-Haas

Racing

11

48

ALEX BOWMAN

Hendrick

Motorsports

12

24

WILLIAM BYRON

Hendrick

Motorsports

13

99

DANIEL SUÁREZ

TrackHouse

Racing

14

17

CHRIS

BUESCHER

Roush Fenway

Keselowski Racing

15

11

DENNY HAMLIN

Joe Gibbs

Racing

16

2

AUSTIN

CINDRIC

Team Penske

17

3

AUSTIN DILLON

Richard

Childress Racing

18

42

TY DILLON

Petty GMS

Motorsports

19

23

BUBBA WALLACE

23XI Racing

20

41

COLE CUSTER

Stewart-Haas

Racing

21

5

KYLE LARSON

Hendrick

Motorsports

22

31

JUSTIN HALEY

Kaulig Racing

23

43

ERIK JONES

Petty GMS

Motorsports

24

6

BRAD

KESELOWSKI

Roush Fenway

Keselowski Racing

25

38

TODD

GILLILAND

Front Row Motorsports

26

19

MARTIN TRUEX

JR

Joe Gibbs

Racing

27

20

CHRISTOPHER

BELL

Joe Gibbs

Racing

28

47

RICKY

STENHOUSE JR

JTG Daugherty

Racing

29

34

MICHAEL

MCDOWELL

Front Row

Motorsports

30

16

NOAH GRAGSON

Kaulig Racing

31

21

HARRISON

BURTON

Wood Brothers

Racing

32

51

CODY WARE

Rick Ware

Racing

33

7

COREY LAJOIE

Spire

Motorsports

34

78

BJ MCLEOD

Live Fast

Motorsports

35

15

DAVID RAGAN

Rick Ware

Racing

36

77

JOSH BILICKI

Spire

Motorsports

37

44

GREG BIFFLE

NY Racing

Team

Edited by Anurag C
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी