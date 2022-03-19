NASCAR 2022 at Atlanta: Full lineup for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday will be Atlanta Motor Speedway's 116th in the series' history. The Cup Series had its first race at the track when it officially opened in 1960, with Fireball Roberts winning.
The new racing surface will include 28 degrees of banking at the turn and 5 degrees straightaway at the 1.54-mile D-shaped oval racetrack. This new asphalt incorporates cutting-edge technology, including numerous layers that serve distinct functions to aid with weather resistance.
Stormy conditions that arrived in Georgia on Friday have saddened one of the final opportunities to get ready for a weekend of racing in Atlanta. Due to severe weather, three scheduled practices ahead of a busy weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway were postponed, but the rest of the weekend's events will continue as planned. The event will go live at 3 pm ET on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
In Atlanta, there will be no qualifying for any series. On Saturday, March 19, all series will have practice sessions. The lineup will be determined by the formula used to choose lineups in the previous two years when qualifying was not available.
On Twitter, Bob Pockrass replied to a fan who was asking if there would be no qualifying. He stated that:
"Correct. No qualifying for any series at Atlanta. All series will practice Saturday. Lineup will be by the formula they used to set lineups the last couple of years when they didn't have qualifying. Should have them posted soon."
NASCAR Cup Series line up at Atlanta Motor Speedway
The event will start without a pole winner and the lineup will be determined by NASCAR’s rulebook, following the cancelation of the qualifying race that was scheduled to go down on Saturday. The lineup will feature 37 drivers with only one open car, the #44 for NY Racing being driven by Greg Briffle.
As per the rulebook, Ruoff Mortgage 500 winner Chase Briscoe will take the pole on Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 2021 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 winner, Ryan Blaney, will close the front row running in the outer lane. Here is the full lineup of drivers for the start of the weekend: