NASCAR 2022 at Atlanta: Full lineup for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday will be Atlanta Motor Speedway's 116th in the series' history. The Cup Series had its first race at the track when it officially opened in 1960, with Fireball Roberts winning.

The new racing surface will include 28 degrees of banking at the turn and 5 degrees straightaway at the 1.54-mile D-shaped oval racetrack. This new asphalt incorporates cutting-edge technology, including numerous layers that serve distinct functions to aid with weather resistance.

Stormy conditions that arrived in Georgia on Friday have saddened one of the final opportunities to get ready for a weekend of racing in Atlanta. Due to severe weather, three scheduled practices ahead of a busy weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway were postponed, but the rest of the weekend's events will continue as planned. The event will go live at 3 pm ET on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

In Atlanta, there will be no qualifying for any series. On Saturday, March 19, all series will have practice sessions. The lineup will be determined by the formula used to choose lineups in the previous two years when qualifying was not available.

On Twitter, Bob Pockrass replied to a fan who was asking if there would be no qualifying. He stated that:

"Correct. No qualifying for any series at Atlanta. All series will practice Saturday. Lineup will be by the formula they used to set lineups the last couple of years when they didn't have qualifying. Should have them posted soon."

NASCAR Cup Series line up at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The event will start without a pole winner and the lineup will be determined by NASCAR’s rulebook, following the cancelation of the qualifying race that was scheduled to go down on Saturday. The lineup will feature 37 drivers with only one open car, the #44 for NY Racing being driven by Greg Briffle.

As per the rulebook, Ruoff Mortgage 500 winner Chase Briscoe will take the pole on Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 2021 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 winner, Ryan Blaney, will close the front row running in the outer lane. Here is the full lineup of drivers for the start of the weekend:

Position Car no Driver TEAM 1 14 CHASE BRISCOE Stewart-Haas Racing 2 12 RYAN BLANEY Team Penske 3 22 JOEY LOGANO Team Penske 4 18 KYLE BUSCH Joe Gibbs Racing 5 8 TYLER REDDICK Richard Childress Racing 6 9 CHASE ELLIOTT Hendrick Motorsports 7 1 ROSS CHASTAIN TrackHouse Racing 8 4 KEVIN HARVICK Stewart-Haas Racing 9 45 KURT BUSCH 23XI Racing 10 10 ARIC ALMIROLA Stewart-Haas Racing 11 48 ALEX BOWMAN Hendrick Motorsports 12 24 WILLIAM BYRON Hendrick Motorsports 13 99 DANIEL SUÁREZ TrackHouse Racing 14 17 CHRIS BUESCHER Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing 15 11 DENNY HAMLIN Joe Gibbs Racing 16 2 AUSTIN CINDRIC Team Penske 17 3 AUSTIN DILLON Richard Childress Racing 18 42 TY DILLON Petty GMS Motorsports 19 23 BUBBA WALLACE 23XI Racing 20 41 COLE CUSTER Stewart-Haas Racing 21 5 KYLE LARSON Hendrick Motorsports 22 31 JUSTIN HALEY Kaulig Racing 23 43 ERIK JONES Petty GMS Motorsports 24 6 BRAD KESELOWSKI Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing 25 38 TODD GILLILAND Front Row Motorsports 26 19 MARTIN TRUEX JR Joe Gibbs Racing 27 20 CHRISTOPHER BELL Joe Gibbs Racing 28 47 RICKY STENHOUSE JR JTG Daugherty Racing 29 34 MICHAEL MCDOWELL Front Row Motorsports 30 16 NOAH GRAGSON Kaulig Racing 31 21 HARRISON BURTON Wood Brothers Racing 32 51 CODY WARE Rick Ware Racing 33 7 COREY LAJOIE Spire Motorsports 34 78 BJ MCLEOD Live Fast Motorsports 35 15 DAVID RAGAN Rick Ware Racing 36 77 JOSH BILICKI Spire Motorsports 37 44 GREG BIFFLE NY Racing Team

Edited by Anurag C