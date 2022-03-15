NASCAR 2022 at Atlanta: Full weekend schedule for Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR Racing Weekend heads to Georgia’s largest city, Atlanta, for their fifth race of the season.

The season has hosted four successful races and will now be competing at Atlanta Motor Speedway from Friday, March 18th to Sunday, March 20th.

On Twitter, NASCAR on Reddit stated:

"Atlanta Motor Speedway to host 2 races in 2022 per this sign at the track. Also, hello to all my fellow race fans at the track today! (via u/joshjarnagin)"

The 2022 season began with the Daytona 500, one of the most important events in the history of the sport. However, before the Daytona 500, which was marking its first official race, they opened the racing year with a pre-season race, the Busch Light Clash.

After the Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway, Fontana took over for their second race, Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway on 27th Feb. On March 6th they marked their third race in Las Vegas at the 1.5 mile D-shaped oval-track.

Last weekend NASCAR completed their fourth event at the low-banked one-mile Phoenix Raceway. The Cup Series has crowned four different winners, including rookie Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman and the latest winner Chris Briscoe.

With the next race hitting the tracks at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 18th, NASCAR has not only renovated its car design but has also revamped the racing surfaces of Atlanta Motor Speedway ahead of the 2022 season.

The last time the surface was renovated was in 1997 and now the Next Gen car will be touching much better ground. Fans can expect a fully packed and magnificent weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

NASCAR full schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The long-awaited weekend is expected to kick off on Friday, March 18th. The weekend will open with a practice session, with the Truck Series opening the track. All three national series will begin holding their practice sessions on the same day.

Friday, March 18th

3 PM E.T - Truck Series Practice Session (FS1)

- Truck Series Practice Session (FS1) 4 P.M E.T – Xfinity Series Practice Session (FS1)

– Xfinity Series Practice Session (FS1) 5 PM E.T - Cup Series Practice Session (FS1)

Saturday March 19th

10:30 a.m. ET - Truck Series Qualifying race (starts on FS2, moves to FS1 at 11 a.m. ET)

- Truck Series Qualifying race (starts on FS2, moves to FS1 at 11 a.m. ET) 11:30 a.m. ET - Xfinity Series Qualifying (FS1)

- Xfinity Series Qualifying (FS1) 12:30 P.M. ET - Cup Series Qualifying (FS1)

- Cup Series Qualifying (FS1) 2:30 P.M. ET - Truck Series, Fr8 208 (FS1, MRN)

- Truck Series, Fr8 208 (FS1, MRN) 5:00 P.M. ET- Xfinity Series, Nalley Cars 250 (FS1, PRN, TSN 3)

Sunday, March 20th

3:00 PM E.T. Cup Series: Fold of Honor Quick Trip 500.

