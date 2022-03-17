NASCAR 2022 at Atlanta: Preview, prediction and betting odds for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will kick off this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It begins at 3:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, March 20, and will be broadcast on FOX.

QuikTrip is serving as the race's title sponsor for the eighth and final time. Throughout the weekend, a number of patriotic events will recognize and pay tribute to military service members and their families.

On Twitter, Folds of Honor posted that:

"In honor of the most patriotic race in @NASCAR, we're giving away some pretty awesome Folds of Honor/@QuikTrip gear to a few lucky fans. To enter, simply tag your hero below and tell us why."

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 began in 1960 as the Dixie 300. It is the fifth race in the Cup Series, and has dealt with different title sponsors and names over the years. Since 2015, QuikTrip has been the title sponsor.

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 kicks off during a rough and unpredictable season this weekend in Atlanta. With new tracks being installed and next-gen cars, this race could produce even more unexpected results.

For drivers, the most noticeable alteration at Atlanta Motor Speedway is the banking. They've gone from 24 to 28 degrees, and the new transition apron has gone from four to 18 degrees.

On Twitter, nascarcasm encouraged the drivers they will manage in the new 28 degrees.

If you don't think drivers will be able to manage the new 28-degree banking at Atlanta Motor Speedway I remind you that you can overcome 28 of anything in Atlanta.

Ryan Blaney of Team Penske is the defending champion, clocking a total race time of 3:27:41 in 2021, where he averaged 144.595 mph over the course of 325 laps in Atlanta. In 2022, he is the top NASCAR driver with odds of +1000.

The reigning champion Kyle Larson is not left out where he is predicted to take the victory with odds of +1000.

NASCAR 2022 The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 drivers odds and predictions.

Several NASCAR drivers follow Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney closely, with Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano at odds of +1200.

Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott enter with odds of +1300. Alex Bowman, William Byron, and Kevin Harvick enter with odds of +1500. Larson and Blaney are predicted to be in the top 3 with odds of +250 and top 5 with odds of +120.

Ryan Blaney is the favorite to win the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at +1000 as of Wednesday.

According to the Draft King sports book, Kyle Larson is predicted to take the victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway, taking into account how he has demonstrated the capacity to compete and win in the next-generation car.

His team has not been left out as they should be among the first to adapt to the adjustments made at Atlanta.

Larson has been completely dominant in Atlanta. He is capable of transferring all of his expertise and knowledge to the new layout.

