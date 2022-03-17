NASCAR 2022 at Atlanta: Qualifying order for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 is slowly gaining momentum. The event is scheduled to go down on Sunday, March 20, at the quad-oval 1.54 mile-long Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race will go green at 3 pm ET and all the action will be live on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The fully packed Atlanta edition weekend will be one of a kind for fans as well as drivers. NASCAR drivers will be running on a well-revamped track compared to the last 20 seasons. For the fans, they have an opportunity to see their favorite drivers doing their magic on the tracks.

Departing from our usual 36-driver entry, the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will feature 37 drivers with #44 Greg Biffle entering without a charter. The Atlanta edition, which is termed as an extended weekend, will open the track on Friday, March 18.

Just like the other NASCAR Cup Series races, practice sessions will be the one opening the racing weekend at 5:00 pm ET on FS1. The practice session and the qualifying race, however, won’t be conducted on the same day as we have witnessed in the last three races.

On Twitter, Bob Pockrass highlighted the qualifying order in Atlanta stating that:

Qualifying orders for Atlanta weekend based on formula used to set lineups last year. Xfinity is top-33 on speed and five provisionals. Cup two groups with top-5 in each group to second round. Xfinity/trucks one round. All single-lap.

Compared to Phoenix and Las Vegas, where practice sessions run for 15 minutes for each group, Atlanta’s practice session has been extended to 50 good minutes. After that, the drivers will have a rest period until Saturday, March 19, when they will hit the tracks for the qualifying race.

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Order for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Atlanta Motor Speedway

While the qualifying rules will remain the same, single-lap qualifying will be split into two groups. The fastest five cars in each group will qualify for the second lap to battle for the pole. On Twitter, Bob Pockrass stated that in all races and qualifying, the choose rules will be in effect:

The apron line at Atlanta is red-and-white. All racing and qualifying must be done above the inside painted line. Also choose rule will be in effect.

The qualifying order will be as follows:

Position Car No Driver Metric Score Group 1 77 Josh Bilicki(i) 35.450 A 2 78 BJ McLeod 34.500 A 3 51 Cody Ware 32.850 A 4 16 Noah Gragson(i) 28.400 A 5 47 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 26.150 A 6 19 Martin Truex, Jr. 24.600 A 7 6 Brad Keselowski 22.300 A 8 31 Justin Haley 21.650 A 9 41 Cole Custer 20.200 A 10 42 Ty Dillon 18.450 A 11 2 Ausin Cindric 17.050 A 12 17 Chris Buescher 16.600 A 13 24 William Byron 15.150 A 14 10 Aric Almirola 11.100 A 15 4 Kevin Harvick 7.700 A 16 9 Chase Elliott 7.300 A 17 18 Kyle Busch 5.700 A 18 12 Ryan Blaney 4.600 A 19 44 * Greg Biffle 40.650 B 20 15 David Ragan 34.900 B 21 7 Corey LaJoie 33.050 B 22 21 Harrison Burton 31.050 B 23 34 Michael McDowell 26.250 B 24 20 Christopher Bell 24.650 B 25 38 Todd Gilliland 24.450 B 26 43 Erik Jones 22.000 B 27 5 Kyle Larson 20.350 B 28 23 Bubba Wallace 19.350 B 29 3 Ausin Dillon 18.200 B 30 11 Denny Hamlin 16.600 B 31 99 Daniel Suarez 15.700 B 32 48 Alex Bowman 12.650 B 33 45 Kurt Busch 9.400 B 34 1 Ross Chastain 7.550 B 35 8 Tyler Reddick 5.700 B 36 22 Joey Logano 5.700 B 37 14 Chase Briscoe 2.850 B

