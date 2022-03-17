NASCAR 2022 at Atlanta: Race schedule and timings for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The build-up to the NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway has reached a new level after the newly repaved track was confirmed for two races on the 2022 calendar. This weekend's race is the first of two visits to the Hampton, Georgia track this year. The Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart takes place on July 10, 2022.

The first race on the east coast of America brings with it new unknowns for drivers and teams as the track has been reprofiled recently. The new layout boasts improved safety and improved quality of racing. As the name would suggest, Folds of Honor and Quiktrip are this weekend's title sponsors.

Folds of Honor is a non-profit organization that helps families of fallen and disabled ex-service personnel from the American Armed Forces. QuikTrip is a popular chain of convenience stores across America.

Race schedule and timings for 2022 NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Sunday's schedule and timings for the Cup Series race are as follows:

Sunday, March 20, 2022:

03:00 pm EST: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

QuikTrip celebrates 8th year of NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 title sponsorship

American convenience store chain QuikTrip is celebrating its eighth and final year of title sponsorship for the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Micah Roberts @MicahRoberts7



New car, new track, new rules, new winners, new NASCAR is killing it! At least I think it is. Anyone can win.



vegasinsider.com/auto-racing/na… Atlanta NASCAR Betting Preview: 2022 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500New car, new track, new rules, new winners, new NASCAR is killing it! At least I think it is. Anyone can win. Atlanta NASCAR Betting Preview: 2022 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500New car, new track, new rules, new winners, new NASCAR is killing it! At least I think it is. Anyone can win.vegasinsider.com/auto-racing/na… https://t.co/Lw0hjrWI3W

QuikTrip Marketing and Communications Manager Mendi Parker-Treat acknowledged the association and said:

“It has been a privilege to support the works of Folds of Honor through this title sponsorship at Atlanta Motor Speedway.”

The race has been dubbed the most patriotic race on the calendar, with QuikTrip and Folds of Honor having shared the title sponsorship over quite a few years.

Edited by Anurag C