NASCAR 2022 at Atlanta: Speedway reprofiled for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

NASCAR heads to Atlanta for its fifth Cup Series race following a thrilling race at the Ruoff Mortgage 500. This weekend, the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will be held at the newly repaved and reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.

The 1.54-mile D-shaped oval track will debut on a new racing surface with 28 degrees of banking at the turn and five degrees on the straightway.

In July 2021, NASCAR announced that the racing track would be redesigned once again for the 2022 season. 25 years from the last re-pave, the track will be narrowed to 40 feet, the same as Daytona International Speedway.

nascarman @nascarman_rr March 11, 1997: Construction on Atlanta Motor Speedway's first reconfiguration began. Bill Elliott ran the ceremonial final test laps on the old shape before getting on a bulldozer and tearing down the backstretch wall. March 11, 1997: Construction on Atlanta Motor Speedway's first reconfiguration began. Bill Elliott ran the ceremonial final test laps on the old shape before getting on a bulldozer and tearing down the backstretch wall. https://t.co/HRr6CWT8Aa

Since the renovation was completed in December, NASCAR has conducted tests on the new Speedway to get more information from drivers about the new setup.

Based on their feedback, Speedway officials fine-tuned several aspects of the track, including the creation of smooth entry into the front stretch at the fourth exit.

To improve racing and safety for its fans and drivers, the crew added 320 feet of new outside walls and safer barriers to create a flatter curve.

The project also provides an opportunity to expand the front stretch of Speedway. Crews removed a large portion of the infield grass and added more asphalt, which ultimately gave drivers more runoff to save their cars from damage.

Crews also added an open drainage layer under the asphalt to remove the groundwater away from the racetrack. It also aims to reduce the number of weepers and improve traction in adverse weather conditions.

Find out what NASCAR officials had to say about the reprofiled Atlanta Motor Speedway

Atlanta Motor Speedway has developed into one of the steepest intermediate tracks on the NASCAR schedule and is writing a new chapter in the premier series' history.

Speaking about the all-new Atlanta Motor Speedway, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the track, Brandon Hutchison said:

“Anticipation has been building for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 since the moment we announced the reconfiguration. The excitement and the unknown surrounding the upgraded and enhanced all-new Atlanta Motor Speedway has been unrivaled. Every step we’ve taken in this project has been to deliver a new, entertaining type of racing for the fans — something they’ve never seen before. From start to finish we’ve had great people involved in realizing this vision for the next generation of Atlanta Motor Speedway. We can’t wait to see NASCAR’s best take on this all-new track!”

Coverage of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will be live on FOX and MRN. The green-flag will drop at 3 pm EST on Sunday, March 20.

