NASCAR 2022 at Atlanta: Total prize money for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

After four action-packed race weekends in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, NASCAR moves to Atlanta for another thriller, the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

Sunday’s race is expected to be exciting and uncertain due to the newly reconfigured and repaved Atlanta Motor Speedway. All the drivers who will take the grid on Sunday will be racing to win on the renovated 1.54-mile-long track.

Along with the motivation of winning the race, there will be substantial incentives that will motivate drivers to come out on top. This year, the winner of Folds of Honor QuikTrip will receive $8,263,045.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the prize money for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on his official Twitter account and tweeted:

“Atlanta total purse: Cup-$8,263,045 (incl the base $$ for charter teams for competing in the race plus the $$ awarded to charter teams on per-race basis based on previous three years points position) Xfinity-$1,232,553 Truck-$669,442”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Atlanta total purse:

Cup-$8,263,045 (incl the base $$ for charter teams for competing in the race plus the $$ awarded to charter teams on per-race basis based on previous three years points position)

Xfinity-$1,232,553

Truck-$669,442 Atlanta total purse:Cup-$8,263,045 (incl the base $$ for charter teams for competing in the race plus the $$ awarded to charter teams on per-race basis based on previous three years points position)Xfinity-$1,232,553Truck-$669,442

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

Since the start of the 2022 NASCAR season, reigning champion Kyle Larson has maintained the same energy, topping the odd boards for the past four Cup races.

Heading to Atlanta, Larson has earned another top position on the boards as a favorite, with odds of 9/1 according to odds and betters. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has performed phenomenally well so far this season.

Hendrick Automotive Group @HendrickAuto GIVEAWAY ALERT



dealerships nearby = Home track = FREE STUFF!



Reply with your favorite Hendrick Home track for a chance to win a poster signed by Kyle Larson! Find the Home/Away schedule here: GIVEAWAY ALERT HendrickCars.com dealerships nearby = Home track = FREE STUFF!Reply with your favorite Hendrick Home track for a chance to win a poster signed by Kyle Larson! Find the Home/Away schedule here: hendrickcars.com/racing.htm 🚨 GIVEAWAY ALERT 🚨HendrickCars.com dealerships nearby = Home track = FREE STUFF!Reply with your favorite Hendrick Home track for a chance to win a poster signed by Kyle Larson! Find the Home/Away schedule here: hendrickcars.com/racing.htm https://t.co/gIwVwcLSsz

The 29-year-old had a 32nd place finish at Daytona 500, won the WISE Power 400, placed second at the Pennzoil 400, and finished 34th at the Ruoff Mortgage 500.

In the latest release of the Cup Series rankings, Larson stands in fourth position with 126 points, one win, and two top-5 finishes.

Along with Larson, Ryan Blaney, who will be defending his win, enters with the same odds of 9/1 according to vegasinsider.com. He was followed by Joey Logano (+1200), Denny Hamlin (+1200), Kyle Busch (+1300), Chase Elliott (+1300), and Alex Bowman (+1500).

With so many promising contenders, the 2022 Cup Series looks to add an exciting chapter in the sport's history.

Edited by Adam Dickson