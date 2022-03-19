NASCAR 2022 at Atlanta: Updated practice schedule for Saturday at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR has rescheduled all the practice sessions that were expected to kick-off on Friday, March 18, at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The suspension of on-track activities has been due to inconducive weather in the Hampton, Georgia area.

The racing weekend was supposed to start on Friday with all three national series practices. The Truck series was the one opening the track at 3:05 pm ET, followed by Xfinity Series, which was expected to kick-off at 4:05 pm ET. After that, the Cup Series would take over at 5:05 pm ET for 50 minutes before closing the tracks.

Due to heavy rain on the tracks before the cars were unloaded from the haulers, however, all practice sessions were postponed to Saturday. Though the time and date have changed, the alignment remains intact. On Twitter, Bob Pockrass updated the change in the weekend schedule stating that:

Schedule for Saturday is practice at the times they were scheduled for qualifying ... Truck practice at 10:40a, Xfinity practice at 11:40a, Cup practice at 12:40p with then truck green at 2:48p and Xfinity green at 5:18p

NASCAR Changes schedule of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

The Truck Series will still open the practice session on Saturday, March 19, at the same time NASCAR will be conducting a Press Pass. After that, Xfinity will be hitting the tracks for their fair share of practice sessions. The Cup Series will close the practice session before the Truck Series and Xfinity Series commence their actual race.

Saturday, March 19, Practice Schedule

10:40 am ET – World Camping Truck Series Practice Session (Starts on FS2, moves to FS1 at 11 a.m. ET)

10:30 am - 12:00 pm ET – NASCAR Press Pass

11:40 am ET – Xfinity Series Practice Session (FS1)

12:40 pm ET – Cup Series Practice Session (FS1)

Before the Truck Series takes over for the FR8Auctions 208, NASCAR will start with a Press Pass at 1:30 pm ET for the two top Cup Qualifiers. At 2:30 pm ET, the Camping World Truck Series FR8Auctions 208 will go green at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The action will be live on FS1 as well as MRN.

At 4:30 pm ET, there will be a post-race press pass before proceeding to the Xfinity Series Nalley Cars 250. Nalley Cars 250 is expected to kick off at exactly 5 pm ET and will be airing live on FS1, PRN, and TSN3.

