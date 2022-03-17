NASCAR 2022 at Atlanta: Where to watch the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway? Streaming information and more

NASCAR has had three fabulous racing weekends in the West and is now heading south this weekend for the 2022 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on March 20th.

Each previous weekend, NASCAR experienced peak viewership and they are hoping to continue that trend this weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

There have already been four races this season, including the Daytona 500, Wise Power 400, and Pennzoil 400. The most recent race was the Ruoff Mortgage 500, where Chase Briscoe sealed the win.

The 2022 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will mark the fifth event of the season.

The D-shaped 1.5-mile track will feature 325 laps, the first stage and the second lap will run for 115 laps. 2022 will mark the race's 116th event since the inauguration of the track.

Ahead of the race, NASCAR has done a pretty good job of revamping the track, increasing the banking rate from 24 degrees to 28 degrees in every corner.

Before 3 p.m. EST, all drivers will line up for the green flag.

Tickets and accommodation are available and affordable for all fans who would like to cheer on their favorite drivers live and one can book on various online platforms.

On Twitter, Atlanta Motor Speedway updated the availability of tickets, stating that:

"Just a reminder that kids tickets on Sunday are only $10 and on Saturday they are FREE! Get your tickets today!"

Where to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Friday, February 18th, 2022

The Folds of Honors QuikTrip 500- Practice session will air on FS1, and it will also be streamed on FOX Sports App at 5 p.m. EST.

Saturday, February 19th, 2022

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500- Qualifying race will be live on FS1 and will also be streamed on FOX Sports App at 12:30 a.m. EST.

Sunday, February 20th, 2022

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will air on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The event will also stream on FOX Sports App as well as FOX.com.

FOX 5 Atlanta update on their Twitter account stating that:

"Join us for FOX 5's #PitPass, Saturday at 7p on FOX 5. Then Sunday at 2:30p, it's the #FOHQT500 from @amsupdates ! Don't miss the action this weekend on Atlanta's racin' station!"

Edited by Adam Dickson