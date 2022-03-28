NASCAR 2022 at Austin: Final results for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is complete. The most awaited first road course of the season started at 3:49 pm ET and lasted for 3 hours, 20 minutes, and 57 seconds at the Circuit of the Americas, with a total of 39 entries.

Driving the #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing Team, Ross Chastain claimed his first career Cup Series win in overtime on Sunday. He got past and held off AJ Allmendinger and Alex Bowman in the final lap battle to take the checkered flag home.

The win also marked the Trackhouse Racing Team’s first win in the series’ history. The 29-year-old celebrated the iconic win with his signature watermelon smash.

Meanwhile, Alex Bowman, the Pennzoil 400 winner, finished second, followed by Christopher Bell in third and defending champion Chase Elliott in fourth. Tyler Reddick, who has put in a consistent performance so far in the championship, completed the top-five.

On Twitter, the Trackhouse Racing Team soaked up the moment of Ross Chastain’s victory, stating that:

“Soak it all in @RossChastain, soak it all in.”

NASCAR's official handle took to Twitter to congratulate Ross Chastain on winning his first-ever career Cup race.

NASCAR @NASCAR RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE @ROSSCHASTAIN ON HIS FIRST NASCAR CUP SERIES WIN! RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE @ROSSCHASTAIN ON HIS FIRST NASCAR CUP SERIES WIN! https://t.co/kmelHdTbK6

Ryan Blaney, who won Sunday's pole, failed to take much advantage of the starting front as he finished 6th.

NASCAR’s 2022 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix final results

Here are the final standings of the NASCAR 2022 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix:

#1 - Ross Chastain #48 - Alex Bowman #20 - Christopher Bell #9 - Chase Elliott #8 - Tyler Reddick #12 - Ryan Blaney #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #43 - Erik Jones #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #24 - William Byron #34 - Michael McDowell #6 - Brad Keselowski #31 - Justin Haley #38 - Todd Gilliland #21 - Harrison Burton #11 - Denny Hamlin #10 - Aric Almirola #42 - Ty Dillon #17 - Chris Buescher #77 - Josh Bilicki #41 - Cole Custer #99 - Daniel Suárez #50 - Kaz Grala #66 - Boris Said #51 - Cody Ware #18 - Kyle Busch #5 - Kyle Larson #14 - Chase Briscoe #22 - Joey Logano #45 - Kurt Busch #16 - AJ Allmendinger #27 - Loris Hezemans #15 - Joey Hand #7 - Corey Lajoie #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr #23 - Bubba Wallace #78 - Andy Lally

Edited by Anurag C