NASCAR 2022 at Austin: Final results for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas

Ross Chastain celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Echopark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Ross Chastain celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Echopark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 28, 2022 10:42 AM IST
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is complete. The most awaited first road course of the season started at 3:49 pm ET and lasted for 3 hours, 20 minutes, and 57 seconds at the Circuit of the Americas, with a total of 39 entries.

Driving the #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing Team, Ross Chastain claimed his first career Cup Series win in overtime on Sunday. He got past and held off AJ Allmendinger and Alex Bowman in the final lap battle to take the checkered flag home.

The win also marked the Trackhouse Racing Team’s first win in the series’ history. The 29-year-old celebrated the iconic win with his signature watermelon smash.

Meanwhile, Alex Bowman, the Pennzoil 400 winner, finished second, followed by Christopher Bell in third and defending champion Chase Elliott in fourth. Tyler Reddick, who has put in a consistent performance so far in the championship, completed the top-five.

On Twitter, the Trackhouse Racing Team soaked up the moment of Ross Chastain’s victory, stating that:

“Soak it all in @RossChastain, soak it all in.”
Soak it all in @RossChastain, soak it all in. https://t.co/hJKmrWUsPd

NASCAR's official handle took to Twitter to congratulate Ross Chastain on winning his first-ever career Cup race.

RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE @ROSSCHASTAIN ON HIS FIRST NASCAR CUP SERIES WIN! https://t.co/kmelHdTbK6

Ryan Blaney, who won Sunday's pole, failed to take much advantage of the starting front as he finished 6th.

NASCAR’s 2022 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix final results

Here are the final standings of the NASCAR 2022 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #48 - Alex Bowman
  3. #20 - Christopher Bell
  4. #9 - Chase Elliott
  5. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  6. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  7. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  8. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  9. #43 - Erik Jones
  10. #3 - Austin Dillon
  11. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  12. #24 - William Byron
  13. #34 - Michael McDowell
  14. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  15. #31 - Justin Haley
  16. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  17. #21 - Harrison Burton
  18. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  19. #10 - Aric Almirola
  20. #42 - Ty Dillon
  21. #17 - Chris Buescher
  22. #77 - Josh Bilicki
  23. #41 - Cole Custer
  24. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  25. #50 - Kaz Grala
  26. #66 - Boris Said
  27. #51 - Cody Ware
  28. #18 - Kyle Busch
  29. #5 - Kyle Larson
  30. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  31. #22 - Joey Logano
  32. #45 - Kurt Busch
  33. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  34. #27 - Loris Hezemans
  35. #15 - Joey Hand
  36. #7 - Corey Lajoie
  37. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr
  38. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  39. #78 - Andy Lally

Edited by Anurag C
हिन्दी