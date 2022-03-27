NASCAR 2022 at Austin: Full lineup for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas

After an action-packed first five NASCAR Cup races, the championship arrived at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the start of the first road course race of the season this Sunday, March 27. The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will air on FOX and MRN at 3:30 pm EST.

The sixth race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 3.4-mile-long track and 39 drivers will compete for over 68 laps on a low-banked, tri-oval track.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for the sixth race of the NASCAR Cup Series on his official Twitter account.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cup starting lineup for Sunday at COTA. Cup starting lineup for Sunday at COTA. https://t.co/oIB1T3EMZG

In Saturday’s qualifying rounds, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney won the pole for Sunday’s race with a speed of 132.343 mph. Trackhouse Racing team driver Daniel Suarez will share the front row with Blaney.

They will be followed by Cole Custer, Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman, Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Justin Haley, and Austin Cindric in the top-10.

Chase Elliott, the defending champion of the 2022 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, will line up 12th.

NASCAR's 2022 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix starting line-ups

Here are the starting positions of the 37-car grid at the Circuit of the Americas:

Row 1

1. #12 - Ryan Blaney

2. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Row 2

3. #41 - Cole Custer

4. #8 - Tyler Reddick

Row 3

5. #48 - Alex Bowman

6. #22 - Joey Logano

Row 4

7. #20 - Christopher Bell

8. #11 - Denny Hamlin

Row 5

9. #31 - Justin Haley

10. #2 - Austin Cindric

Row 6

11. #45 - Kurt Busch

12. #9 - Chase Elliott

Row 7

13. #5 - Kyle Larson

14. #14 - Chase Briscoe

Row 8

15. #18 - Kyle Busch

16. #1 - Ross Chastain

Row 9

17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.

18. #4 - Kevin Harvick

Row 10

19. #21 - Harrison Burton

20. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger

Row 11

21. #3 - Austin Dillon

22. #17 - Chris Buescher

Row 12

23. #23 - Bubba Wallace

24. #24 - William Byron

Row 13

25. #10 - Aric Almirola

26. #6 - Brad Keselowski

Row 14

27. #34 - Michael McDowell

28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Row 15

29. #38 - Todd Gilliland

30. #43 - Erik Jones

Row 16

31. #50 - Kaz Grala

32. #7 - Corey LaJoie

Row 17

33. #42 - Ty Dillon

34. #77 - Josh Bilicki

Row 18

35. #51 - Cody Ware

36. #27 - Loris Hezemans

Row 19

37. #66 - Boris Said

38. #15 - Joey Hand

Row 20

39. #78 - Andy Lally

