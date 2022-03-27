NASCAR 2022 at Austin: Full lineup for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas

After an action-packed first five NASCAR Cup races, the championship arrived at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the start of the first road course race of the season this Sunday, March 27. The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will air on FOX and MRN at 3:30 pm EST.
The sixth race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 3.4-mile-long track and 39 drivers will compete for over 68 laps on a low-banked, tri-oval track.
Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for the sixth race of the NASCAR Cup Series on his official Twitter account.
In Saturday’s qualifying rounds, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney won the pole for Sunday’s race with a speed of 132.343 mph. Trackhouse Racing team driver Daniel Suarez will share the front row with Blaney.
They will be followed by Cole Custer, Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman, Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Justin Haley, and Austin Cindric in the top-10.
Chase Elliott, the defending champion of the 2022 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, will line up 12th.
NASCAR's 2022 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix starting line-ups
Here are the starting positions of the 37-car grid at the Circuit of the Americas:
Row 1
1. #12 - Ryan Blaney
2. #99 - Daniel Suarez
Row 2
3. #41 - Cole Custer
4. #8 - Tyler Reddick
Row 3
5. #48 - Alex Bowman
6. #22 - Joey Logano
Row 4
7. #20 - Christopher Bell
8. #11 - Denny Hamlin
Row 5
9. #31 - Justin Haley
10. #2 - Austin Cindric
Row 6
11. #45 - Kurt Busch
12. #9 - Chase Elliott
Row 7
13. #5 - Kyle Larson
14. #14 - Chase Briscoe
Row 8
15. #18 - Kyle Busch
16. #1 - Ross Chastain
Row 9
17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
18. #4 - Kevin Harvick
Row 10
19. #21 - Harrison Burton
20. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
Row 11
21. #3 - Austin Dillon
22. #17 - Chris Buescher
Row 12
23. #23 - Bubba Wallace
24. #24 - William Byron
Row 13
25. #10 - Aric Almirola
26. #6 - Brad Keselowski
Row 14
27. #34 - Michael McDowell
28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Row 15
29. #38 - Todd Gilliland
30. #43 - Erik Jones
Row 16
31. #50 - Kaz Grala
32. #7 - Corey LaJoie
Row 17
33. #42 - Ty Dillon
34. #77 - Josh Bilicki
Row 18
35. #51 - Cody Ware
36. #27 - Loris Hezemans
Row 19
37. #66 - Boris Said
38. #15 - Joey Hand
Row 20
39. #78 - Andy Lally